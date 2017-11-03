Ideas to help cope with less daylight

St. PAUL - Daylight saving time goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and unfortunately for some, this is the time of year when people start to feel down.

Dr. Michael DeSanctis, a licensed psychologist who is certified in behavior sleep medicine, says millions of people deal with seasonal affective disorder or SAD for short.

DeSanctis said SAD is common and treatable. He recommends walking 30 minutes in the winter, a bright light source and escaping the cold climate when possible.

DeSanctis says symptoms include but are not limited to low energy, binging on carbohydrates and snacking a lot. He also says if symptoms include suicidal thoughts or isolation you should seek professional help.



Meanwhile, Dr. Michael Howell of Fairview Sleep Center in Edina echoes his suggestions. He also recommends adequate sleep.

“Sleep is just as important for our health as diet and an active lifestyle with exercise,” Howell said. “Health is a three-legged stool. If you are missing sleep, which is a third of our lives normally -- your body is not rejuvenating itself.”

Meanwhile, DeSanctis says before you tuck in- turn off the cellphone.

“One has to be careful about excessive use of cellphones and LED devices as they effect peoples sleep,” DeSanctis said. “If (your) sleep is interfered with, it makes it that much more difficult to cope.”







