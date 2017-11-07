Decision 2017: Minneapolis

(Photo: KARE 11)

Polls close at 8 p.m. Track results in your district on the Secretary of State website.

MINNEAPOLIS - Voters in Minneapolis hit the booths Tuesday to decide competitive races for parks board, city council and most prominently, mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Betsy Hodges is trying to fend off 15 challengers.

As of 5:16 p.m., 58,000 people had cast their votes in Minneapolis, in addition to 12,000 absentee ballots collected. That's about 30 percent turnout, according to the official Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services Twitter account.

Minneapolis hit 33 percent turnout in 2013, and that number was expected to be surpassed for 2017.

Roughly 12,000 AB votes and 58,000 at the polls so far today-that’s about 30% turnout so far. Let’s get out and vote #Mpls!!! ~3 hours left! — Mpls Elections (@VoteMpls) November 7, 2017

Minneapolis and St. Paul both use ranked-choice voting, so results may not be available on Tuesday night.

KARE 11's John Croman was staked out at Pearl Park Rec Center in south Minneapolis, in the 11th Ward. Several voters told him they had not yet decided who to rank for their top three choices.

As of 6 p.m., that polling place had seen 670 voters, which is 45 percent of the people registered in that precinct.

