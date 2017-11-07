Decision 2017: St. Paul

(Photo: KARE 11)

Polls close at 8 p.m. Track results in your district on the Secretary of State website.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - In St. Paul, 10 candidates are vying for mayor as voters line up to cast their ballots.

The mayoral hopefuls are looking to replace outgoing Chris Coleman, who is running for governor.

An election judge at Precinct 39 in St. Paul said they ran out of ballots twice in a couple of hours, calling the turnout "unprecedented for a mayor race."

Election judge at Precinct 39 in St. Paul says they've run out of ballots twice in the last couple of hours. Calls voter turnout "unprecedented for a mayor race." #KARE11 #StPaulMayor — Karla Hult (@karlahult) November 8, 2017

With ranked-choice voting, a candidate needs more than 50 percent of the vote to be declared the winner. Residents in St. Paul will probably need to wait a few days for the results, as part of the process involves hand-counting ballots.

In one unexpected twist, the ballot featured "Holden Holden" in place of "Tim Holden." But he tells KARE 11's Karla Hult that the slip was on purpose - and the affidavit he filed to run confirms it.

"It was my intent and it's working absolutely wonderfully," he said. Holden said he's taken more than 150 calls from supporters and media.

