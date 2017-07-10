Deer crashes through windshield into passenger seat

A deer went through the windshield and into the vehicle's passenger seat on Highway 52, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Dakota County Sheriff's Office)

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. - An incident from Dakota County is perhaps a lesson in being aware of the things you can't control.

Authorities from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted photos Monday morning of a deer that came crashing through a driver's windshield, tumbling into the car's passenger seat.

The photos show the deer hanging from the top of the car's shattered windshield, dangling into the car, with its hind legs stuck on the vehicle's roof.

Authorities say the driver was on Highway 52, where the posted speed limit is 65 mph.

They say it's a great reminder to keep your eyes locked on the road -- and stay attentive.

