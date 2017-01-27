Dentist sued in death of Eden Prairie teen

Sydney Galleger, screen right, and her mother Diane. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - The family of an Eden Prairie teen who died during a routine dental procedure have filed a lawsuit against the dentist who was performing the surgery.

Sydney Galleger was having her wisdom teeth removed in June of 2015 when her blood pressure shot up, her pulse dropped and she went into cardiac arrest. She later died at Children's Hospital.

Dr. Paul Tompach was the oral surgeon who performed the procedure. The lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court by Sydney's parents says Tompach put her under with general anesthesia, then failed to monitor her vital signs, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, and did not use the equipment necessary to ensure Sydney's safety. The plaintiffs also allege Tompach counted on his assistants to monitor Sydney despite the fact they were not adequately trained.

Sydney Galleger (Photo: KARE)

Following Sydney's death Dr. Tompach was subject to disciplinary action by the Minnesota Board of Dentistry. His license was temporarily suspended, he paid a fine and was prohibited from administering anesthesia to patients. The board stated in the order for suspension on Jan. 29 they received credible information that Dr. Tompach failed to provide appropriate dental care, failed to properly handle the medical emergency, and allowed his employees to be more hands-on than they are legally allowed.

Sydney Galleger was just 17 at the time of her death, preparing for her senior year and in the process of looking for colleges. Her death triggered a huge outpouring of love and support in the Eden Prairie community.

Diane and Steven Galleger are asking for damages in excess of $50,000 for medical, funeral and burial expenses, and the lifetime loss of Sydney's support, assistance and companionship. The lawsuit says they will pursue punitive damages at a later date.

