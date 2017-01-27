Department-store dining ends in downtown Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS - A farewell for loyal customers of Macy's in downtown Minneapolis, as we've reported the department store will close in March. But on Friday, some dining spots served their last meals.

There was a long line outside of the Skyroom restaurant with a sign thanking customers for choosing this place for lunch. It has been open since the 1950s. Inside the restaurant a piano player gave customers some entertainment. People loaded their plates with salads one last time.

At the Oak Grill - a place that's been around since 1947 - customers snacked on the classic popovers one last time. Another popular menu item? Many people ordered pot pies which is another Oak Grill classic.

A third spot closed as well Friday, the Marketplace on the lower level served their last meals. That had been open since the 1980s.

