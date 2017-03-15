Deployed soldier surprises mom at her graduation

Margaret "Penny" Pearson's son surprises her at her nursing school graduation, after a yearlong deployment overseas. (Photo: Courtesy: Rasmussen College)

MANKATO, Minn. - Margaret "Penny" Pearson got an emotional surprise as she waited to get "pinned" along with 35 of her Rasmussen College School of Nursing classmates.

Pearson knew she was about to achieve her lifelong goal of becoming a nurse. But she got a whole lot more when she saw her son approach to persent her with her nursing pin.

U.S. Army Sgt. Dustin Pearson had just returned from a yearlong deployment in Kuwait, and he surprised his mother at her Nursing Pinning Ceremony Wednesday.

Traditionally, the graduate chooses a loved one to present them with their pin. Pearson had been disappointed that her son could not be the one to do it, so her friends at Rasmussen planned the surprise.

And a surprise it was.

Pearson burst into tears at the sight of her son, and they walked away with their arms around one another.

Video courtesy Rasmussen College.

