Deputy, family rescue man from fiery crash

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - It was a crash more devastating than the sum of its parts.

"He traveled in the air roughly 50 yards and then made a 90-degree turn across the roadway and back into this field."

Stearns County Deputy Zach Milne says the driver of this car fell asleep at the wheel and woke up to find himself trapped and unable to move.

"When the flames started coming up and getting higher, that's when I started to get really concerned," Milne said.

That's also when help arrived.

"I asked him, do you need help and I've got a fire extinguisher at home? And he said, 'Yes, run and get it.'"

John Elfering's run down his driveway turned into a family relay.

“I was like, ‘Well, I better get it fast, so I went to tell my mom."

Nine-year-old Riley delivered the extinguisher just as more help arrived.

"I was responding to the fire hall and it happened to be on my way so I just stopped right at the scene and went right out and helped."

Volunteer firefighter Kurt Ritter helped pull the driver out as John fought the fire.

"It was crazy because flames are flying around my face and I'm looking down at you guys and I'm like, 'Just get him out of here.'"

That's exactly what they did. A rescue greater than the sum of its parts.

The driver of that car, 23-year-old Brent Geislinger, remarkably suffered no burns but did severely damage a vertebrate in his lower back. His father tells us he continues to recover in a St. Cloud hospital.

