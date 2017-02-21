Deputy, Good Samaritans rescue man from fiery crash

The outcome of a Stearns County crash could have been much worse had it not been for one deputy and some good Samaritans. (Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office)

FREEPORT, Minn. - The quick actions of several strangers helped save the life of a 23 year old man in rural Stearns County on Sunday.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Brent Geislinger fell asleep behind the wheel and swerved off of Stearns County Road 11 just before 6:00 pm. Geislinger's father tells KARE 11 he woke up as his Buick LeSabre launched off of the approach to a driveway and was unable to take his foot off the accelerator because of severe damage to his lower back caused by the impact.

"He traveled in the air roughly 50 yards and then made a 90-degree turn across the roadway and back into this field," said Stearns County Deputy Zach Milne, who was the first to respond.

Milne says he could see a cloud of black smoke as he approached and soon realized the driver was trapped.

"When the flames started coming up and getting higher, that's when I started to get really concerned," Milne said.

Luckily he wasn't alone for long. John Elfering saw the flames from his yard and rushed over to help.

"I asked (Deputy Milne), 'Do you need help? I've got a fire extinguisher at home,'" Elfering said. "(Milne) said, 'Yes, run and get it.'"

Elfering's run down his 300 yard driveway quickly turned into a family relay thanks to his 9 year-old son Riley Elfering.

“I was like, ‘Well, I better get it fast,'" Riley said. "So I went to tell my mom."

Riley delivered the extinguisher just as more help arrived.

"I was responding to the fire hall and it happened to be on my way," said Kurt Ritter, a volunteer firefighter for Freeport. "I just stopped right at the scene and went right out and helped."

Ritter helped Deputy Milne pull Geislinger out of the driver's side window as John Elfering used the extinguisher to keep the fire down as best he could.

"It was crazy because flames are flying around my face and I'm looking down at you guys and I'm like, 'Just get him out of here,'" Elfering said.

That's exactly what they did, the men got Geislinger to safety until paramedics arrived. Despite the flames coming from the gas tank, Geislinger's father says the quick actions of the men prevented his son from getting burned. He says he is still unable to move his lower body but the family remains hopeful as his recovery continues in St. Cloud.

The Geislinger family tells KARE 11 they also want to thank all of those who helped with the rescue.

