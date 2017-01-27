Detailing the MN health insurance premium relief

ST. PAUL - Think of it like a sale at your favorite store, only the discount is on health insurance.

You can now get 25% back when you buy a plan on your own or through the MNsure website now through the end of this month.

Here's how it works:

If you don't have health insurance, get it by January 31st.

Anybody who's signed up by then---or who's already done it before now---will automatically see a discount. That means you don't have to do anything to get 25% off; you'll get the money back for all the premiums you've paid so far this year by getting a credit on your future bills.

The lower price will take effect automatically by April.

This is true for every Minnesotan who buys their own health insurance and who doesn't already get a federal tax credit. In other words, if you make more than about $47,000 a year or if your family of four makes more than about $97,000, you'll get the 25% rebate.

You can check your monthly insurance invoice to see whether you get the federal tax credit.



(© 2017 KARE)