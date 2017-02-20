Detroit Lakes police identify woman killed by freight train

Police in Detroit Lakes say a 56-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a freight train. (Photo: KVLY)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) - Police in Detroit Lakes have released the name of a 56-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a freight train over the weekend.



Police Chief Steve Todd on Monday identified the victim as Lynn Alexander of Detroit Lakes.



Authorities were called Saturday night about a pedestrian being hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train near the train depot in Detroit Lakes. The victim was found dead on the railroad tracks.



No other information is being released.

