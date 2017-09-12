KARE
St. Kate's on lockdown after security officer shot

St. Catherine University is on lockdown after a security officer was shot Tuesday night, according to the school's Department of Public Safety. St. Paul police say the officer's injury is not life threatening. http://kare11.tv/2xw9r3t

KARE Staff , KARE 10:59 PM. CDT September 12, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Catherine University is on lockdown after a security officer was shot Tuesday night, according to the school's Department of Public Safety.

St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders tells KARE 11 that the security officer's injury is not life threatening and he believes it was to the shoulder.

St. Paul police said in a tweet at 10:12 p.m. that their investigation is ongoing. They were on scene at the university on Randolph Avenue searching for a suspect Tuesday night.

At just after 10:30 p.m., St. Paul police announced to anyone in the woods that if they did not come out, a K-9 would be released.

KARE 11 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they are available.

