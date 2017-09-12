St. Kate's on lockdown after security officer shot

St. Paul police are investigating the shooting of a security officer at St. Catherine University. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Catherine University is on lockdown after a security officer was shot Tuesday night, according to the school's Department of Public Safety.

St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders tells KARE 11 that the security officer's injury is not life threatening and he believes it was to the shoulder.

St. Paul police said in a tweet at 10:12 p.m. that their investigation is ongoing. They were on scene at the university on Randolph Avenue searching for a suspect Tuesday night.

SPPD investigating a shooting of security officer at St Kate's (2004 Randolph). Injury is non life threatening & investigation is ongoing. — St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) September 13, 2017

At just after 10:30 p.m., St. Paul police announced to anyone in the woods that if they did not come out, a K-9 would be released.

The @sppdPIO is announcing to anyone in woods to come out or K9 will be released. pic.twitter.com/PJefdksT9p — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) September 13, 2017

