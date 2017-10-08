Diana Pierce honored, KARE wins 28 regional Emmys

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) held the 2017 Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Gala in Bloomington Saturday night.

The annual award show, held at the Radisson Blu Mall of America, honors journalists across the region.

In all, KARE 11 took home 28 golden statuettes, plus Diana Pierce was inducted into the Silver Circle.

Here is the full list:

1: Overall Excellence

FOX 9 – KMSP-TV

Sheila Oliver, General Manager

2: News Excellence

KARE 11

Jane Helmke, News Director

3: Community Service

KARE EyesUp Distracted Driving Campaign – KARE-TV

Alicia Lewis, Executive Producer and Talent

04A: Newscast – Morning (Markets 1-70)

WCCO 4 News This Morning – WCCO-TV

Michael Verlo, Producer

Bess Ellenson, Executive Producer

Diane Giscard d’Estaing, Producer

Mike Haberman, Producer

Jason DeRusha, Anchor

Kim Johnson, Anchor

Matt Brickman, Meteorologist

Ali Lucia, Traffic Reporter

Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter

Ashley Roberts, Reporter

Josh Supik, Director

Ray Jones, Editor

Joel Thurston, Photographer

Robyn Black, Photographer

Michael J Caputa, News Director

04B: Newscast – Morning (Markets 71-120)

Today in Iowa: Fall Flooding – KWWL-TV

Michelle Corless, Producer

04C: Newscast – Morning (Markets 121+)

February Snowfall – KTIV-TV

Kimberly Woo, Producer

Al Joens, Anchor

Michelle Schoening, Reporter

Timothy Springer, Meteorologist

Jaret Lansford, Meteorologist

Keith Bliven, Photographer

Greg Fisher, Director

Randy Kascht, Audio

Alexandra Krula, Assignment Desk

Andy Benz, Chief Engineer

Tom Stock, Director of Production

05A: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 1-70)

WCCO MidMorning – WCCO-TV

Bess Ellenson, Executive Producer

Aaron Beckman, Producer

Jason DeRusha, Anchor

Kylie Bearse, Anchor

Wade Mesenbring, Director

Heather Brown, Panelist

Matt Brickman, Panelist

Wendy Bridenstine, Robocam Operator

05B: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 71-120)

KWWL News at Noon: Fall Flooding – KWWL-TV

Sommer Steiner, Executive Producer

05C: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 120+)

No Awards. Entries did not meet minimun standard of Excellence.

06A: Newscast – Evening (Markets 1-70)

FOX 9 News @ 9 – KMSP-TV

Seth Kaplan, Executive Producer

Bill Snodgrass, Producer

Tom Cousins, Director

Marian Kessler, News Director

Kelly Huffman, Asst. News Director

06B: Newscast – Evening (Markets 71-120)

KELOLAND News at 10pm-December 2, 2016 – KELO-TV

Darcy Andersen, Producer

Don Jorgensen, Anchor/Reporter

Kelli Volk, Anchor/Reporter

Angela Kennecke, Reporter

Matt Holsen, Reporter

Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer/Editor

Brady Mallory, Reporter

Perry Groten, Reporter

Michael Simundson, Photographer/Editor

Thom Morrow, Photographer/Editor

Sarah McDonald, Photographer/Editor

Michael Geheren, Field Producer

Anna Kruse, Producer

Andrew Graning, Producer

Krista Burns, Producer

Brandon Van Westen, Web Reporter

Calah Kelley, MMJ Reporter

Claire Lavezzorio, MMJ Reporter

Dan Santella, MMJ Reporter

Brheanna Berry, Reporter

Beth Jensen, News Director

Jaine Andrews, Managing Editor

Dexter Gronseth, Assignment Editor

Karen Sherman, Strategic Content Manager

Jay Trobec, Chief Meteorologist

Travis Fossing, Sports Director

06C: Newscast – Evening (Markets 121+)

Eyewitness News at Six – WDIO-TV

Bjorn Saterbak, Producer

Darren Danielson, Anchor

Justin Liles, Chief Meteorologist

Dan Romano, Reporter

Taylor Holt, Reporter

Baihly Warfield, Reporter

Dan Williamson, Sports Anchor

Chelsie Brown, Sports Reporter

Carl Sauer, Photographer

Kyle Aune, Photographer

Jon Ellis, Assistant News Director

Steve Goodspeed, News Director

07A: Newscast – Weekend (Markets 1-70)

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at 6:00: Jacob Wetterling – KSTP-TV

Alan Hoglund, Producer

Anne Wittenborg, News Director

Paul McEnroe, Executive Producer

Matt Belanger (Matthew Belanger), Anchor

Brandi Powell, Anchor

Tom Hauser, Reporter

Brett Hoffland, Reporter

Jessica Miles, Reporter

Joe Augustine, Reporter

Eric Chaloux, Reporter

Joe Caffrey, Photographer

Joel Doering, Photographer

Nick Gaither, Photographer

Dan Jabs, Photographer

Dylan Jacobsen, Photographer

Mike Lopez, Editor

Ryan Wyckoff, Director

Dave Weaver, Technical Director

Cory Kampscher, Digital Media Coordinator

James Monical, Sports Producer

Chris Long, Sports Anchor

Jonathan Yuhas, Meteorologist

07B: Newscast – Weekend (Markets 71 – 120)

No awards. Entries did not meet minimum standard of Excellence.

07C: Newscast – Weekend (Markets 121+)

News 4 at Five – KTIV-TV

Jennifer Lenzini, Producer

Mason Mauro, Anchor

Ron Demers, Meteorologist

Jaret Lansford, Meteorologist

Ashly Richardson, Reporter

Keith Bliven, Executive Producer

Mark Freund, Sports Anchor

Darren Johnson, Director

Andy Benz, Chief Engineer

Tom Stock, Director of Production

Shelby Fickett, Audio Operator

Alexandra Krula, Content Manager

08A: Investigative Report – Single Story

Justice For Antonio – KMSP-TV

Tom Lyden, Reporter

Bradley Swagger, Photographer/Editor

Tyler Ryan, Photographer

08B: Investigative Report – Series

***TWO RECIPIENTS***

Double Billing The Badge – KARE-TV

A.J. Lagoe, Producer

Gary Knox, Photojournalist

Steve Eckert, producer

Rob Collett, Photojournalist

Ferlon Webster, Editor

Carly Danek, Photojournalist

Invisible Wounds: Treatment & Reform – KARE-TV

A.J. Lagoe, Producer

Steve Eckert, Producer

Gary Knox, Photojournalist

Bob Crippa, Photojournalist

Taylor Lumsden, Photojournalist

William Middeke, Photojournalist

Laura Stokes, Web Producer

9: Breaking News

2016 Flood Coverage – KGAN-TV

Kevin Barry, Reporter

Aaron Gerhardt, Photographer

Jason Meyer, Photographer

Matt Larsen, Photographer

10: Continuing Coverage

***THREE RECIPIENTS***

Invisible Danger – KMSP-TV

Tom Lyden, Reporter

Bradley Swagger, Photographer/Editor

Tyler Ryan, Photographer/Editor

John Michael, Producer

Jacob Wetterling – KARE-TV

Jane Helmke, News Director

The Insane Benefit – KARE-TV

A.J. Lagoe, Producer

Steve Eckert, Producer

Gary Knox, Photojournalist

David Peterlinz, Photojournalist

Ferlon Webster, Photojournalist

Kevin Sullivan, Photojournalist

Katie Robb, Data Producer

11A: General Assignment Report – Within 24 Hours

Full-Court Snip – KARE-TV

Chris Hrapsky, Reporter

Ferlon Webster, Photojournalist

11B: General Assignment Report – No Time Limit

*** FIVE RECIPIENTS***

Emmett & Erling’s Goodbye – KARE-TV

Boyd Huppert, Producer

Rob Collett, Producer

Food With Love – KMSP-TV

Justin McCray, Producer

Amy Hockert, Reporter

Pipeline Protests – KARE-TV

Jay Olstad, Reporter

Ferlon Webster, photojournalist/Editor

The Ace of Hearts – WDIO-TV

Baihly Warfield, Reporter

Kyle Aune, Photographer

Vanity Awards – KARE-TV

A.J. Lagoe, Producer

Steve Eckert, Producer

Gary Knox, Photojournalist

12A: Light Feature News Report

Vikings Superfan Obadiah – KARE-TV

Jana Shortal, Reporter

Carly Danek, Videojournalist

12B: Serious Feature News Report

William & Eric – KARE-TV

Boyd Huppert, Producer

Rob Collett, Producer

Chad Nelson, Photographer

13: Crime

Connection or Coincidence? – KMSP-TV

Jeff Baillon, Investigative Reporter/Producer

Tyler Ryan, Photojournalist/Editor

John Michael, Producer

Bradley Swagger, Photographer

14A: Arts/Entertainment – Single Story

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Beauty and the Beast – KARE-TV

Boyd Huppert, Producer

Kevin Sullivan, Producer

Photographer Layne Kennedy – Twin Cities PBS

Ryan Klabunde, Producer

Jack Davis, Photographer

Brennan Vance, Photographer

Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer

Ezra Gold, Senior Editor

Joseph Demko, Field/Post Production Audio

Jeremy Hosterman, Post Production Coordinator

Katie O’Rourke, Production Coordinator

Marissa Blahnik, Managing Producer

14B: Arts/Entertainment – Program

Des Moines Metro Opera Presents Manon – Iowa Public Television

Judy Blank, Producer/Editor

Andrea Coyle, Executive Producer/Director

Chad Aubrey, Engineer in Charge

Julie Knutson, Technical Director

Jim Leasure, Audio Engineer

David Feingold, Audio Engineer

Neal Kyer, Video Engineer/Editor

Rick Fuller, Crew Chief/Camera Operator

Steve Carns, Camera Operator

Phil Blobaum, Camera Operator

Scott Faine, Camera Operator

Darrin Clouse, Videographer

15A: Business/Consumer: Single Story

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Barkery For Treats – KMSP-TV

Justin McCray, News Photojournalist

Maury Glover, Reporter

Who’s profiting from prescription overcharges? – KARE-TV

Jay Olstad, Reporter

Steve Eckert, Producer

Gary Knox, Photojournalist/Editor

Jeff Wiltgen, Photojournalist

15B: Business/Consumer – Program

Working Dogs: Innovations in Healthcare – Twin Cities PBS

Mary Lahammer, Host/Producer

Scott Trotman, Field Director

Jerry Lakso, Editor

Brendan Henehan, Executive Producer

16A: Politics/Government – Single Story

Get Me A Lawyer – KSTP-TV

Jared Bergerson, Photographer/Editor

Katherine Johnson, Reporter

16B: Politics/Government – Program

Almanac at the Capitol – Twin Cities PBS

Kari Kennedy, Series Producer

Mary Lahammer, Anchor/Reporter

David Gillette, Special Correspondent

Scott Trotman, Field Director/Videographer

Nathan Reopelle, Editor

JoAnn Babic, Director

Caissa Casarez, Associate Director

Brendan Henehan, Executive Producer

17: Children/Teen

Be Heard: Teen Poetry Competition – Twin Cities PBS

Kate McDonald, Producer

Katie O’Rourke, Associate Producer

Brennan Vance, Photographer

Ryan Klabunde, Editor

Slade Kemmet, Photographer

Jack Davis, Photographer

Marcus Taplin, Photographer

Eric Pagel, Field Audio

David Canada, Field Audio

Joseph Demko, Post Production Audio

Ezra Gold, Senior Editor

Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer

18: Education/Schools

Sonia’s Feat – KARE-TV

Boyd Huppert, Producer

Rob Collett, Producer

19: Health

Mayo Clinic’s First Face Transplant: The Patient & The Surgery –

Mayo Clinic

Dennis Douda, Writer

Andrew Shilts, Videographer

Ginger Plumbo, Field producer

Peter Steiner, Medical Animation

Joanna King, Medical Animation

David Cheney, Medical Animation

Jan Case, Medical Animation

Eric Sheahan, Still Photographer

Kevin Ness, Still Photographer

Michael Cleary, Still Photographer

Malgorzata Weivoda, Still Photographer

Lauren Muraco, Still Photographer

20: Science/Environment

Personal Pig – KSTP-TV

Chris Egert, Reporter/Producer

Jason Hanson, Photojournalist/Editor

21A: Historic/Cultural/Nostalgic – Single Story

Esther’s Dream – KARE-TV

Boyd Huppert, Producer

Chad Nelson, Producer

21B: Historic/Cultural/Nostalgic – Program

Marching Saints: Pearl Harbor – Pioneer Public Television

Dana Conroy, Executive Producer

Kristofor Gieske, Editor/Videographer

Ben Dempcy, Videographer

22: Military

Staff Sgt. Gerald Jacobsen – KMSP-TV

Jeff Baillon, Reporter/Producer

Tyler Ryan, Photojournalist/Editor

Bradley Swagger, Photographer

23A: Sports – News Story/Series

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Breaking the Rules – KARE-TV

Boyd Huppert, Producer

William Middeke, Producer

The Proudest Rebel – WCCO-TV

David McCoy, Reporter/Producer

Sean Skinner, Photojournalist

23B: Sports – Program Story (Outside of News)

Don’t Look Back: The Gaelin Elmore Story – Gopher Digital Productions

Josh Blessing, Shooter, Editor

Ryan Maus, Supervisor

Chris Jackson, Shooter

Dan West, Shooter

Garrett Wright, Shooter

23C: Sports – Program Series (Outside of News)

Dream. State. – Acowsay Cinema

Tyler Eichorst, Director/Cinematographer/Editor

Danny Krueger, Producer

Gerick Engle, Cinematographer

Alyse Iorio, Cinematographer/Editor

Jenny Olson, Cinematographer/Social Media

Alec Kintigh, Cinematographer/Editor

Bruce Meyers, Cinematographer/Editor/Producer

Sam Christian, Producer

Derek Bitter, Executive Producer

Sarah Edwards, Producer

23D: Sports – One-Time Special

Impact – KCCI-TV

Andy Garman, Anchor

Julia Manning, Managing Editor

Scott Reister, Reporter

Tony Seeman, Reporter

Laura Terrell, Producer

Robbie Rissman, Producer

Marcus McIntosh, Reporter

Spencer Vaughn, Photographer

Matt Rittman, Graphic Designer

Mark Tauscheck, Reporter

Glen Biermann, Photographer

Andrew McGuire, Photographer

24: Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited – Program/Special/Series

Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 – FOX Sports North

Tony Tortorici, Executive Producer

Trevor Fleck, Coordinating Producer

John Stroh, Producer

Matt Gangl, Director

Vanessa Lambert, Producer

Anthony LaPanta, Play-by-Play

Kevin Gorg, Analyst

Marney Gellner, Reporter

Ralph Gasow, Photographer

Jim Bothun, Associate Producer

Nicole Kunkel, Editor

Bob Rohde, Operations

Candice Anderson, Operations

Erich Manwarren, Operations

25A: Documentary – Cultural

Robert Bly: A Thousand Years of Joy – Fischeye Films

Steve Fischer, Associate Producer

Haydn Reiss, Director

Dominic Howes, Producer

Thomas Lemmer, Writer

Mark Traver, Director of Photography

25B: Documentary – Historical

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Sonderzge: A Box Car Story – Pioneer Public Television

Dana Conroy, Executive Producer

Kristofor Gieske, Editor

Ben Dempcy, Videographer

The Legendary Saint Paul Winter Carnival – Twin Cities PBS

Ashleigh V. Rowe, Producer

Ryan Klabunde, Editor

Ezra Gold, Senior Editor

Robert Hutchings, Photographer

Mitch Griffin, Field/Post Audio

Eric Pagel, Field Audio

Ben Malley, Graphics

Marissa Blahnik, Line Producer

David Wermus, Production Manager

Brendan Henehan, Executive Producer

25C: Documentary – Topical

Reclaiming Sacred Tobacco – Twin Cities PBS

Leya Hale, Producer/Offline Editor

Diana Fraser, Line Producer

Michael Phillips, Director of Photography

Terry Gray, Field Audio

Eric Pagel, Field Audio

Jon Van Amber, Graphic Design

Nathan Reopelle, Online Editor

Mitch Griffin, Audio Sweetening

Alyssa Fuller, Post Production Coordinator

Daniel Pierce Bergin, Supervising Producer

Shari Lamke, Sr. Director, Supervising Producer

26: Informational/Instructional

Made For The Outdoors Stormy Kromer – Ron Schara Productions

Lindsey Hayes, Reporter/Writer/Producer

Eric Parker Andersen, Photographer/Editor/Motion Graphics

Michael Uss, Producer

Bill Sherck, Co-Host

27: Interview/Discussion

A Conversation with Bill Moyers – Twin Cities PBS

Adam Geiger, Producer/Director

Bill Moyers, Guest

Don Shelby, Host

Brennan Vance, Director of Photography

Thomas Franchett, Lighting Director

Joseph Demko, Audio Mix

Nathan Reopelle, Editor/Colorist

McGraw Jones, Camera Operator

Michael Phillips, Jib Operator

Ed Dally, Camera Operator

Tom Keleher, Production Engineer

David Wermus, Vice President, Production

28: Magazine

Minnesota Original: Photographer Eric Mueller, Poet and Activist Andrea Jenkins and Hip Hop Artist Prof – Twin Cities PBS

Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer

Amy Melin, Producer

Brittany Shrimpton, Producer

Brennan Vance, Director of Photography

Ryan Klabunde, Editor

Ezra Gold, Senior Editor

Joseph Demko, Field and Post Audio

Jack Davis, Videographer

Eric Pagel, Field Audio

David Canada, Field Audio

Michael Phillips, Videographer

Marissa Blahnik, Managing Producer

29A: Public/Current/Community Affairs – Single Story

Beyond Hunger – KSTP-TV

Farrah Fazal, Producer/Reporter

Anne Wittenborg, News Director

Paul Mcenroe, Executive Producer Investigations

Jason Hanson, Editor

Theresa Malloy, Web Producer

Rebecca Omastiak, Web Producer

Joe Johnston, Public Affairs Director

Ahmed Farah, Photojournalist

29B: Public/Current/Community Affairs – Program

Teen to Terrorist – KSTP-TV

Farrah Fazal, Investigative Reporter/Writer

Anne Wittenborg, News Director

Paul Mcenroe, Executive Producer Investigations

Lee Zwiefelhofer, Photojournalist

Kevin Hinkle, Director

Steve Tellier, Reporter

30: Special Event Coverage (other than News or Sports)

Christmas at Concordia: Gather Us In O’ Child of Peace – Twin Cities PBS

Lisa Blackstone, Senior Producer

Shari Lamke, Supervising Producer

Jeffrey Weihe, Director

JoAnn Babic, Associate Director

Scott Trotman, Technical Director/Switcher

Skip Davis, Editor

Mitch Griffin, Sound Design/Mix

Mark Woods, Jib Operator

Matt Ehling, Handheld Camera

Jon VanAmber, Graphic Design

Kate Gibson, Director of Production

Gordon Moe, Producer Concordia

31: Interstitial

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Public Art Profiles – Edina TV

Scott Denfeld, Producer

Jennifer Bennerotte, Executive Producer

Ret. Col. Marty Mahrt – TP Productions

Tommy Platek, Producer

32A: Lifestyle – Feature/Segment

Machine Age Lamps – Twin Cities PBS

Amy Melin, Producer

Brittany Shrimpton, Associate Producer

Brennan Vance, Photographer

Eliot Popko, Editor

Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer

Joseph Demko, Post Production Audio

Ezra Gold, Senior Editor

Jeremy Hosterman, Post Production/Web Coordinator

Katie O’Rourke, Production Coordinator

Marissa Blahnik, Managing Producer

32B: Lifestyle – Program/Special/Series

Iowa Ingredient: Zucchini Episode – Iowa Public Television

Debra Herbold, Executive Producer

Charity Nebbe, Host

Theresa Knight, Producer/Director

Cameron McCoy, Producer/Director

Julie Knutson, Editor

David Feingold, Editor

Jim Leasure, Audio

Phil Blobaum, Videographer

Brent Willett, Motion Graphics

Scott Faine, Videographer

Rick Fuller, Videographer

Darrin Clouse, Videographer

Steve Carns, Videographer

Kevin Rivers, Production Technician

Alisa Dodge, Creative Director

Chad Aubrey, Engineer in Charge

Neal Kyer, Video

Joe Bustad, Graphics

33: Branded Content program

Destination Polaris Mexico – Ron Schara Productions

Lindsey Hayes, Reporter/Writer/Producer

Eric Parker Andersen, Photographer/Editor/Motion Graphics

Gram Krause-Lyons, Photographer

Jared Christie, Co-Host

Aaron Achtenberg, Online Editor

34A: Community/Public Service (PSA) – Single Spot

Alliant Energy: Your Energy. Your Options. – Fusionfarm

Michael Zydzik, Creative Director

Jake Vardaman, Art Director/3D Animator

Benji McElroy, Writer

Shaina Boylan, Producer

34B: Community/Public Service (PSAs) – Campaign

Brains Are Built – Twin Cities PBS

Daniel Pierce Bergin, Writer/Producer/Director

Carrie Clark, Motion Graphics Editor

Jon VanAmber, Graphic Design

Amanda Reardon, Production Manager

LaRonda Schultz, Production Assistant

Leya Hale, Production Assistant

Toki Wright, Narrator

Michael Phillips, Director of Photography

Jonny Hagen, Field Audio

Nathan Reopelle, Online Editor

Shari Lamke, Director of Producing

Lucy Swift, Executive in Charge

35A: Promotion: News – Single Spot

Teen To Terrorist – KSTP-TV

Taylor Stein, Producer

Kirk Szesny, Creative Services Director

Shawn Braith, Promotion Manager

Anne Wittenborg, News Director

Paul McEnroe, Executive Producer – Investigations

35B: Promotion: News – Image

FOX 9 “So Much More” 2016/2017 – KMSP-TV

Burke Daneman, Executive Producer

David Pint, Senior Producer/Videographer/Editor

Justin Lund, Producer/Videographer/Editor

Maxwell Freudenthal, Producer/Videographer

Kimberly Zamora Pearson, Producer/Videographer

David Mahlman, Graphic Designer

Thomas Lynch, Producer

Ally Jennrich, Producer

35C: Promotion: Program – Single Spot

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Mad Dog featuring Everson Griffen – Minnesota Vikings, LLC

Ryan Thielen, Producer/Director/Editor

Bryan Harper, Executive Producer

Skip Krueger, Producer

Josh Becker, Cinematographer

Spencer Olson, Visual Effects

David Vanderwarn, Producer

Annie Gruba, Art Director

The Hitman featuring Harrison Smith – Minnesota Vikings, LLC

Ryan Thielen, Producer/Director/Editor

Bryan Harper, Executive Producer

Skip Krueger, Producer

Josh Becker, Cinematographer

Spencer Olson, Visual Effects

Jonn Robinet, Drone Operator

David Vanderwarn, Producer

36A: Commercial – Single Spot

Gridiron Glory – KARE-TV

Timothy Moore, Producer

Janeen Vogelaar, Executive Producer

Lee Stridsberg, Production Crew

Travis Kobs, Production Crew

Christopher Whurr, Motion Graphics

36B: Commercial – Campaign

Wagner Furno Heat Gun – Triglass Productions

Ryan Thielen, Producer/Director

Spencer Olson, Graphics/Animation

David Vanderwarn, Line Producer

37A: Director – Newscast or ACP Operator

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Addison Chernow Composite – WCCO-TV

Addison Chernow, Director

Wild Live Pre-Game – FOX Sports North

Michael Malmgren, Director

37B: Director – Non-Live (Post Produced)/Short Form

Minnesota Vikings Open Video – Minnesota Vikings, LLC

Ryan Semanko, Director

Ryan Noreen, Director

38A: Editor – Program (Non-News)

Robert Bly: A Thousand Years of Joy – Fischeye Films

Steve Fischer, Editor

Haydn Reiss, Editor

38B: Editor – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Josh Blessing Composite – Gopher Digital Productions

Minnesota Wild Team Intro Video – Minnesota Wild Hockey Club

Arthur Kuh, Editor

38C: Editor – News/Sports

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Chad Nelsons Edits – KARE-TV

Kevin Sullivan Composite – KARE-TV

39A: Graphic Arts – Graphics

Elite Edge Productions Graphics Composite – Elite Edge Productions

Ryan Semanko, Graphics

Ryan Noreen, Graphics

Adam Schmisek, Graphics

Joren Kandel, Graphics

39B: Graphic Arts – Animation

Minnesota Vikings Open Video – Minnesota Vikings, LLC

Ryan Noreen, Visual Effects

Ryan Semanko, Visual Effects

40A: Writer – Program (Non-News)

Sherck’s 2016 Works – Ron Schara Productions

Bill Sherk, Writer

40B: Writer – News

Land of 10,000 Stories – KARE-TV

Boyd Huppert, Writer

40C: Writer – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)

Minnesota Football: Under The Lights – Gopher Digital Productions

Garrett Wright, Writer

41: News Producer

Rieta Buttaro Mikkelsen Composite – KARE-TV

42A: Talent – Anchor – News

Timothy Blotz – KMSP-TV

42B: Talent – Anchor – Weather

Kevin Lawrence – KFYR-TV

42C: Talent – Anchor – Sports

Joe Schmit – KSTP-TV

42D: Talent – Commentator/Editorialist/Performer/Narrator

Croman Unleashed – KARE-TV

John Croman, Reporter

42E: Talent – Program Host/Moderator

Lindsey Hayes – Ron Schara Productions

42F: Talent – Reporter – General Assignment

Boyd Huppert – KARE-TV

42G: Talent – Play-by-Play/Analyst

Jim Petersen – FOX Sports North

43A: Photographer – Program (Non-News)

Orphans of The Nile – WDAY-TV

Devin Krinke, Photojournalist

43B: Photographer – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)

Chad Nelsons Promos – KARE-TV

43C: Photographer – News/Sports

Marcus Taplin Composite – Marcus Taplin Productions

43D: Photographer – Video Essay (Single Camera Only)

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Cuyuna State Park – Above and Below the Water – Ron Schara Productions

Eric Parker Andersen, Photographer

Paralympic Swimmer Walks Down the Isle – KARE-TV

Ben Garvin, Photojournalist

44A: Video Journalist – Within 24 hours

Daily Deadlines – KARE-TV

Dylan Wohlenhaus, Multimedia Journalist

44B: Video Journalist – No Time Limit

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Elias Johnson Composite – WOI-TV

The Fight Against Extremism – StarTribune

Renee Jones Schneider, Producer

