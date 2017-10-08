Diana Pierce honored, KARE wins 28 regional Emmys

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) held the 2017 Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Gala in Bloomington Saturday night.
The annual award show, held at the Radisson Blu Mall of America, honors journalists across the region.
In all, KARE 11 took home 28 golden statuettes, plus Diana Pierce was inducted into the Silver Circle.
Here is the full list:
1: Overall Excellence
FOX 9 – KMSP-TV
- Sheila Oliver, General Manager
2: News Excellence
KARE 11
- Jane Helmke, News Director
3: Community Service
KARE EyesUp Distracted Driving Campaign – KARE-TV
- Alicia Lewis, Executive Producer and Talent
04A: Newscast – Morning (Markets 1-70)
WCCO 4 News This Morning – WCCO-TV
- Michael Verlo, Producer
- Bess Ellenson, Executive Producer
- Diane Giscard d’Estaing, Producer
- Mike Haberman, Producer
- Jason DeRusha, Anchor
- Kim Johnson, Anchor
- Matt Brickman, Meteorologist
- Ali Lucia, Traffic Reporter
- Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
- Ashley Roberts, Reporter
- Josh Supik, Director
- Ray Jones, Editor
- Joel Thurston, Photographer
- Robyn Black, Photographer
- Michael J Caputa, News Director
04B: Newscast – Morning (Markets 71-120)
Today in Iowa: Fall Flooding – KWWL-TV
- Michelle Corless, Producer
04C: Newscast – Morning (Markets 121+)
February Snowfall – KTIV-TV
- Kimberly Woo, Producer
- Al Joens, Anchor
- Michelle Schoening, Reporter
- Timothy Springer, Meteorologist
- Jaret Lansford, Meteorologist
- Keith Bliven, Photographer
- Greg Fisher, Director
- Randy Kascht, Audio
- Alexandra Krula, Assignment Desk
- Andy Benz, Chief Engineer
- Tom Stock, Director of Production
05A: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 1-70)
WCCO MidMorning – WCCO-TV
- Bess Ellenson, Executive Producer
- Aaron Beckman, Producer
- Jason DeRusha, Anchor
- Kylie Bearse, Anchor
- Wade Mesenbring, Director
- Heather Brown, Panelist
- Matt Brickman, Panelist
- Wendy Bridenstine, Robocam Operator
05B: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 71-120)
KWWL News at Noon: Fall Flooding – KWWL-TV
- Sommer Steiner, Executive Producer
05C: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 120+)
No Awards. Entries did not meet minimun standard of Excellence.
06A: Newscast – Evening (Markets 1-70)
FOX 9 News @ 9 – KMSP-TV
- Seth Kaplan, Executive Producer
- Bill Snodgrass, Producer
- Tom Cousins, Director
- Marian Kessler, News Director
- Kelly Huffman, Asst. News Director
06B: Newscast – Evening (Markets 71-120)
KELOLAND News at 10pm-December 2, 2016 – KELO-TV
- Darcy Andersen, Producer
- Don Jorgensen, Anchor/Reporter
- Kelli Volk, Anchor/Reporter
- Angela Kennecke, Reporter
- Matt Holsen, Reporter
- Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer/Editor
- Brady Mallory, Reporter
- Perry Groten, Reporter
- Michael Simundson, Photographer/Editor
- Thom Morrow, Photographer/Editor
- Sarah McDonald, Photographer/Editor
- Michael Geheren, Field Producer
- Anna Kruse, Producer
- Andrew Graning, Producer
- Krista Burns, Producer
- Brandon Van Westen, Web Reporter
- Calah Kelley, MMJ Reporter
- Claire Lavezzorio, MMJ Reporter
- Dan Santella, MMJ Reporter
- Brheanna Berry, Reporter
- Beth Jensen, News Director
- Jaine Andrews, Managing Editor
- Dexter Gronseth, Assignment Editor
- Karen Sherman, Strategic Content Manager
- Jay Trobec, Chief Meteorologist
- Travis Fossing, Sports Director
06C: Newscast – Evening (Markets 121+)
Eyewitness News at Six – WDIO-TV
- Bjorn Saterbak, Producer
- Darren Danielson, Anchor
- Justin Liles, Chief Meteorologist
- Dan Romano, Reporter
- Taylor Holt, Reporter
- Baihly Warfield, Reporter
- Dan Williamson, Sports Anchor
- Chelsie Brown, Sports Reporter
- Carl Sauer, Photographer
- Kyle Aune, Photographer
- Jon Ellis, Assistant News Director
- Steve Goodspeed, News Director
07A: Newscast – Weekend (Markets 1-70)
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at 6:00: Jacob Wetterling – KSTP-TV
- Alan Hoglund, Producer
- Anne Wittenborg, News Director
- Paul McEnroe, Executive Producer
- Matt Belanger (Matthew Belanger), Anchor
- Brandi Powell, Anchor
- Tom Hauser, Reporter
- Brett Hoffland, Reporter
- Jessica Miles, Reporter
- Joe Augustine, Reporter
- Eric Chaloux, Reporter
- Joe Caffrey, Photographer
- Joel Doering, Photographer
- Nick Gaither, Photographer
- Dan Jabs, Photographer
- Dylan Jacobsen, Photographer
- Mike Lopez, Editor
- Ryan Wyckoff, Director
- Dave Weaver, Technical Director
- Cory Kampscher, Digital Media Coordinator
- James Monical, Sports Producer
- Chris Long, Sports Anchor
- Jonathan Yuhas, Meteorologist
07B: Newscast – Weekend (Markets 71 – 120)
No awards. Entries did not meet minimum standard of Excellence.
07C: Newscast – Weekend (Markets 121+)
News 4 at Five – KTIV-TV
- Jennifer Lenzini, Producer
- Mason Mauro, Anchor
- Ron Demers, Meteorologist
- Jaret Lansford, Meteorologist
- Ashly Richardson, Reporter
- Keith Bliven, Executive Producer
- Mark Freund, Sports Anchor
- Darren Johnson, Director
- Andy Benz, Chief Engineer
- Tom Stock, Director of Production
- Shelby Fickett, Audio Operator
- Alexandra Krula, Content Manager
08A: Investigative Report – Single Story
Justice For Antonio – KMSP-TV
- Tom Lyden, Reporter
- Bradley Swagger, Photographer/Editor
- Tyler Ryan, Photographer
08B: Investigative Report – Series
***TWO RECIPIENTS***
Double Billing The Badge – KARE-TV
- A.J. Lagoe, Producer
- Gary Knox, Photojournalist
- Steve Eckert, producer
- Rob Collett, Photojournalist
- Ferlon Webster, Editor
- Carly Danek, Photojournalist
Invisible Wounds: Treatment & Reform – KARE-TV
- A.J. Lagoe, Producer
- Steve Eckert, Producer
- Gary Knox, Photojournalist
- Bob Crippa, Photojournalist
- Taylor Lumsden, Photojournalist
- William Middeke, Photojournalist
- Laura Stokes, Web Producer
9: Breaking News
2016 Flood Coverage – KGAN-TV
- Kevin Barry, Reporter
- Aaron Gerhardt, Photographer
- Jason Meyer, Photographer
- Matt Larsen, Photographer
10: Continuing Coverage
***THREE RECIPIENTS***
Invisible Danger – KMSP-TV
- Tom Lyden, Reporter
- Bradley Swagger, Photographer/Editor
- Tyler Ryan, Photographer/Editor
- John Michael, Producer
Jacob Wetterling – KARE-TV
- Jane Helmke, News Director
- The Insane Benefit – KARE-TV
- A.J. Lagoe, Producer
- Steve Eckert, Producer
- Gary Knox, Photojournalist
- David Peterlinz, Photojournalist
- Ferlon Webster, Photojournalist
- Kevin Sullivan, Photojournalist
- Katie Robb, Data Producer
11A: General Assignment Report – Within 24 Hours
Full-Court Snip – KARE-TV
- Chris Hrapsky, Reporter
- Ferlon Webster, Photojournalist
11B: General Assignment Report – No Time Limit
*** FIVE RECIPIENTS***
Emmett & Erling’s Goodbye – KARE-TV
- Boyd Huppert, Producer
- Rob Collett, Producer
Food With Love – KMSP-TV
- Justin McCray, Producer
- Amy Hockert, Reporter
Pipeline Protests – KARE-TV
- Jay Olstad, Reporter
- Ferlon Webster, photojournalist/Editor
The Ace of Hearts – WDIO-TV
- Baihly Warfield, Reporter
- Kyle Aune, Photographer
Vanity Awards – KARE-TV
- A.J. Lagoe, Producer
- Steve Eckert, Producer
- Gary Knox, Photojournalist
12A: Light Feature News Report
Vikings Superfan Obadiah – KARE-TV
- Jana Shortal, Reporter
- Carly Danek, Videojournalist
12B: Serious Feature News Report
William & Eric – KARE-TV
- Boyd Huppert, Producer
- Rob Collett, Producer
- Chad Nelson, Photographer
13: Crime
Connection or Coincidence? – KMSP-TV
- Jeff Baillon, Investigative Reporter/Producer
- Tyler Ryan, Photojournalist/Editor
- John Michael, Producer
- Bradley Swagger, Photographer
14A: Arts/Entertainment – Single Story
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
- Beauty and the Beast – KARE-TV
- Boyd Huppert, Producer
- Kevin Sullivan, Producer
Photographer Layne Kennedy – Twin Cities PBS
- Ryan Klabunde, Producer
- Jack Davis, Photographer
- Brennan Vance, Photographer
- Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer
- Ezra Gold, Senior Editor
- Joseph Demko, Field/Post Production Audio
- Jeremy Hosterman, Post Production Coordinator
- Katie O’Rourke, Production Coordinator
- Marissa Blahnik, Managing Producer
14B: Arts/Entertainment – Program
Des Moines Metro Opera Presents Manon – Iowa Public Television
- Judy Blank, Producer/Editor
- Andrea Coyle, Executive Producer/Director
- Chad Aubrey, Engineer in Charge
- Julie Knutson, Technical Director
- Jim Leasure, Audio Engineer
- David Feingold, Audio Engineer
- Neal Kyer, Video Engineer/Editor
- Rick Fuller, Crew Chief/Camera Operator
- Steve Carns, Camera Operator
- Phil Blobaum, Camera Operator
- Scott Faine, Camera Operator
- Darrin Clouse, Videographer
15A: Business/Consumer: Single Story
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
Barkery For Treats – KMSP-TV
- Justin McCray, News Photojournalist
- Maury Glover, Reporter
Who’s profiting from prescription overcharges? – KARE-TV
- Jay Olstad, Reporter
- Steve Eckert, Producer
- Gary Knox, Photojournalist/Editor
- Jeff Wiltgen, Photojournalist
15B: Business/Consumer – Program
Working Dogs: Innovations in Healthcare – Twin Cities PBS
- Mary Lahammer, Host/Producer
- Scott Trotman, Field Director
- Jerry Lakso, Editor
- Brendan Henehan, Executive Producer
16A: Politics/Government – Single Story
Get Me A Lawyer – KSTP-TV
- Jared Bergerson, Photographer/Editor
- Katherine Johnson, Reporter
16B: Politics/Government – Program
Almanac at the Capitol – Twin Cities PBS
- Kari Kennedy, Series Producer
- Mary Lahammer, Anchor/Reporter
- David Gillette, Special Correspondent
- Scott Trotman, Field Director/Videographer
- Nathan Reopelle, Editor
- JoAnn Babic, Director
- Caissa Casarez, Associate Director
- Brendan Henehan, Executive Producer
17: Children/Teen
Be Heard: Teen Poetry Competition – Twin Cities PBS
- Kate McDonald, Producer
- Katie O’Rourke, Associate Producer
- Brennan Vance, Photographer
- Ryan Klabunde, Editor
- Slade Kemmet, Photographer
- Jack Davis, Photographer
- Marcus Taplin, Photographer
- Eric Pagel, Field Audio
- David Canada, Field Audio
- Joseph Demko, Post Production Audio
- Ezra Gold, Senior Editor
- Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer
18: Education/Schools
Sonia’s Feat – KARE-TV
- Boyd Huppert, Producer
- Rob Collett, Producer
19: Health
Mayo Clinic’s First Face Transplant: The Patient & The Surgery –
Mayo Clinic
- Dennis Douda, Writer
- Andrew Shilts, Videographer
- Ginger Plumbo, Field producer
- Peter Steiner, Medical Animation
- Joanna King, Medical Animation
- David Cheney, Medical Animation
- Jan Case, Medical Animation
- Eric Sheahan, Still Photographer
- Kevin Ness, Still Photographer
- Michael Cleary, Still Photographer
- Malgorzata Weivoda, Still Photographer
- Lauren Muraco, Still Photographer
20: Science/Environment
Personal Pig – KSTP-TV
- Chris Egert, Reporter/Producer
- Jason Hanson, Photojournalist/Editor
21A: Historic/Cultural/Nostalgic – Single Story
Esther’s Dream – KARE-TV
- Boyd Huppert, Producer
- Chad Nelson, Producer
21B: Historic/Cultural/Nostalgic – Program
Marching Saints: Pearl Harbor – Pioneer Public Television
- Dana Conroy, Executive Producer
- Kristofor Gieske, Editor/Videographer
- Ben Dempcy, Videographer
22: Military
Staff Sgt. Gerald Jacobsen – KMSP-TV
- Jeff Baillon, Reporter/Producer
- Tyler Ryan, Photojournalist/Editor
- Bradley Swagger, Photographer
23A: Sports – News Story/Series
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
Breaking the Rules – KARE-TV
- Boyd Huppert, Producer
- William Middeke, Producer
The Proudest Rebel – WCCO-TV
- David McCoy, Reporter/Producer
- Sean Skinner, Photojournalist
23B: Sports – Program Story (Outside of News)
Don’t Look Back: The Gaelin Elmore Story – Gopher Digital Productions
- Josh Blessing, Shooter, Editor
- Ryan Maus, Supervisor
- Chris Jackson, Shooter
- Dan West, Shooter
- Garrett Wright, Shooter
23C: Sports – Program Series (Outside of News)
Dream. State. – Acowsay Cinema
- Tyler Eichorst, Director/Cinematographer/Editor
- Danny Krueger, Producer
- Gerick Engle, Cinematographer
- Alyse Iorio, Cinematographer/Editor
- Jenny Olson, Cinematographer/Social Media
- Alec Kintigh, Cinematographer/Editor
- Bruce Meyers, Cinematographer/Editor/Producer
- Sam Christian, Producer
- Derek Bitter, Executive Producer
- Sarah Edwards, Producer
23D: Sports – One-Time Special
Impact – KCCI-TV
- Andy Garman, Anchor
- Julia Manning, Managing Editor
- Scott Reister, Reporter
- Tony Seeman, Reporter
- Laura Terrell, Producer
- Robbie Rissman, Producer
- Marcus McIntosh, Reporter
- Spencer Vaughn, Photographer
- Matt Rittman, Graphic Designer
- Mark Tauscheck, Reporter
- Glen Biermann, Photographer
- Andrew McGuire, Photographer
24: Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited – Program/Special/Series
Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 – FOX Sports North
- Tony Tortorici, Executive Producer
- Trevor Fleck, Coordinating Producer
- John Stroh, Producer
- Matt Gangl, Director
- Vanessa Lambert, Producer
- Anthony LaPanta, Play-by-Play
- Kevin Gorg, Analyst
- Marney Gellner, Reporter
- Ralph Gasow, Photographer
- Jim Bothun, Associate Producer
- Nicole Kunkel, Editor
- Bob Rohde, Operations
- Candice Anderson, Operations
- Erich Manwarren, Operations
25A: Documentary – Cultural
Robert Bly: A Thousand Years of Joy – Fischeye Films
- Steve Fischer, Associate Producer
- Haydn Reiss, Director
- Dominic Howes, Producer
- Thomas Lemmer, Writer
- Mark Traver, Director of Photography
25B: Documentary – Historical
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
Sonderzge: A Box Car Story – Pioneer Public Television
- Dana Conroy, Executive Producer
- Kristofor Gieske, Editor
- Ben Dempcy, Videographer
The Legendary Saint Paul Winter Carnival – Twin Cities PBS
- Ashleigh V. Rowe, Producer
- Ryan Klabunde, Editor
- Ezra Gold, Senior Editor
- Robert Hutchings, Photographer
- Mitch Griffin, Field/Post Audio
- Eric Pagel, Field Audio
- Ben Malley, Graphics
- Marissa Blahnik, Line Producer
- David Wermus, Production Manager
- Brendan Henehan, Executive Producer
25C: Documentary – Topical
Reclaiming Sacred Tobacco – Twin Cities PBS
- Leya Hale, Producer/Offline Editor
- Diana Fraser, Line Producer
- Michael Phillips, Director of Photography
- Terry Gray, Field Audio
- Eric Pagel, Field Audio
- Jon Van Amber, Graphic Design
- Nathan Reopelle, Online Editor
- Mitch Griffin, Audio Sweetening
- Alyssa Fuller, Post Production Coordinator
- Daniel Pierce Bergin, Supervising Producer
- Shari Lamke, Sr. Director, Supervising Producer
26: Informational/Instructional
Made For The Outdoors Stormy Kromer – Ron Schara Productions
- Lindsey Hayes, Reporter/Writer/Producer
- Eric Parker Andersen, Photographer/Editor/Motion Graphics
- Michael Uss, Producer
- Bill Sherck, Co-Host
27: Interview/Discussion
A Conversation with Bill Moyers – Twin Cities PBS
- Adam Geiger, Producer/Director
- Bill Moyers, Guest
- Don Shelby, Host
- Brennan Vance, Director of Photography
- Thomas Franchett, Lighting Director
- Joseph Demko, Audio Mix
- Nathan Reopelle, Editor/Colorist
- McGraw Jones, Camera Operator
- Michael Phillips, Jib Operator
- Ed Dally, Camera Operator
- Tom Keleher, Production Engineer
- David Wermus, Vice President, Production
28: Magazine
Minnesota Original: Photographer Eric Mueller, Poet and Activist Andrea Jenkins and Hip Hop Artist Prof – Twin Cities PBS
- Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer
- Amy Melin, Producer
- Brittany Shrimpton, Producer
- Brennan Vance, Director of Photography
- Ryan Klabunde, Editor
- Ezra Gold, Senior Editor
- Joseph Demko, Field and Post Audio
- Jack Davis, Videographer
- Eric Pagel, Field Audio
- David Canada, Field Audio
- Michael Phillips, Videographer
- Marissa Blahnik, Managing Producer
29A: Public/Current/Community Affairs – Single Story
Beyond Hunger – KSTP-TV
- Farrah Fazal, Producer/Reporter
- Anne Wittenborg, News Director
- Paul Mcenroe, Executive Producer Investigations
- Jason Hanson, Editor
- Theresa Malloy, Web Producer
- Rebecca Omastiak, Web Producer
- Joe Johnston, Public Affairs Director
- Ahmed Farah, Photojournalist
29B: Public/Current/Community Affairs – Program
Teen to Terrorist – KSTP-TV
- Farrah Fazal, Investigative Reporter/Writer
- Anne Wittenborg, News Director
- Paul Mcenroe, Executive Producer Investigations
- Lee Zwiefelhofer, Photojournalist
- Kevin Hinkle, Director
- Steve Tellier, Reporter
30: Special Event Coverage (other than News or Sports)
Christmas at Concordia: Gather Us In O’ Child of Peace – Twin Cities PBS
- Lisa Blackstone, Senior Producer
- Shari Lamke, Supervising Producer
- Jeffrey Weihe, Director
- JoAnn Babic, Associate Director
- Scott Trotman, Technical Director/Switcher
- Skip Davis, Editor
- Mitch Griffin, Sound Design/Mix
- Mark Woods, Jib Operator
- Matt Ehling, Handheld Camera
- Jon VanAmber, Graphic Design
- Kate Gibson, Director of Production
- Gordon Moe, Producer Concordia
31: Interstitial
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
Public Art Profiles – Edina TV
- Scott Denfeld, Producer
- Jennifer Bennerotte, Executive Producer
Ret. Col. Marty Mahrt – TP Productions
- Tommy Platek, Producer
32A: Lifestyle – Feature/Segment
Machine Age Lamps – Twin Cities PBS
- Amy Melin, Producer
- Brittany Shrimpton, Associate Producer
- Brennan Vance, Photographer
- Eliot Popko, Editor
- Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer
- Joseph Demko, Post Production Audio
- Ezra Gold, Senior Editor
- Jeremy Hosterman, Post Production/Web Coordinator
- Katie O’Rourke, Production Coordinator
- Marissa Blahnik, Managing Producer
32B: Lifestyle – Program/Special/Series
Iowa Ingredient: Zucchini Episode – Iowa Public Television
- Debra Herbold, Executive Producer
- Charity Nebbe, Host
- Theresa Knight, Producer/Director
- Cameron McCoy, Producer/Director
- Julie Knutson, Editor
- David Feingold, Editor
- Jim Leasure, Audio
- Phil Blobaum, Videographer
- Brent Willett, Motion Graphics
- Scott Faine, Videographer
- Rick Fuller, Videographer
- Darrin Clouse, Videographer
- Steve Carns, Videographer
- Kevin Rivers, Production Technician
- Alisa Dodge, Creative Director
- Chad Aubrey, Engineer in Charge
- Neal Kyer, Video
- Joe Bustad, Graphics
33: Branded Content program
Destination Polaris Mexico – Ron Schara Productions
- Lindsey Hayes, Reporter/Writer/Producer
- Eric Parker Andersen, Photographer/Editor/Motion Graphics
- Gram Krause-Lyons, Photographer
- Jared Christie, Co-Host
- Aaron Achtenberg, Online Editor
34A: Community/Public Service (PSA) – Single Spot
Alliant Energy: Your Energy. Your Options. – Fusionfarm
- Michael Zydzik, Creative Director
- Jake Vardaman, Art Director/3D Animator
- Benji McElroy, Writer
- Shaina Boylan, Producer
34B: Community/Public Service (PSAs) – Campaign
Brains Are Built – Twin Cities PBS
- Daniel Pierce Bergin, Writer/Producer/Director
- Carrie Clark, Motion Graphics Editor
- Jon VanAmber, Graphic Design
- Amanda Reardon, Production Manager
- LaRonda Schultz, Production Assistant
- Leya Hale, Production Assistant
- Toki Wright, Narrator
- Michael Phillips, Director of Photography
- Jonny Hagen, Field Audio
- Nathan Reopelle, Online Editor
- Shari Lamke, Director of Producing
- Lucy Swift, Executive in Charge
35A: Promotion: News – Single Spot
Teen To Terrorist – KSTP-TV
- Taylor Stein, Producer
- Kirk Szesny, Creative Services Director
- Shawn Braith, Promotion Manager
- Anne Wittenborg, News Director
- Paul McEnroe, Executive Producer – Investigations
35B: Promotion: News – Image
FOX 9 “So Much More” 2016/2017 – KMSP-TV
- Burke Daneman, Executive Producer
- David Pint, Senior Producer/Videographer/Editor
- Justin Lund, Producer/Videographer/Editor
- Maxwell Freudenthal, Producer/Videographer
- Kimberly Zamora Pearson, Producer/Videographer
- David Mahlman, Graphic Designer
- Thomas Lynch, Producer
- Ally Jennrich, Producer
35C: Promotion: Program – Single Spot
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
Mad Dog featuring Everson Griffen – Minnesota Vikings, LLC
- Ryan Thielen, Producer/Director/Editor
- Bryan Harper, Executive Producer
- Skip Krueger, Producer
- Josh Becker, Cinematographer
- Spencer Olson, Visual Effects
- David Vanderwarn, Producer
- Annie Gruba, Art Director
The Hitman featuring Harrison Smith – Minnesota Vikings, LLC
- Ryan Thielen, Producer/Director/Editor
- Bryan Harper, Executive Producer
- Skip Krueger, Producer
- Josh Becker, Cinematographer
- Spencer Olson, Visual Effects
- Jonn Robinet, Drone Operator
- David Vanderwarn, Producer
36A: Commercial – Single Spot
Gridiron Glory – KARE-TV
- Timothy Moore, Producer
- Janeen Vogelaar, Executive Producer
- Lee Stridsberg, Production Crew
- Travis Kobs, Production Crew
- Christopher Whurr, Motion Graphics
36B: Commercial – Campaign
Wagner Furno Heat Gun – Triglass Productions
- Ryan Thielen, Producer/Director
- Spencer Olson, Graphics/Animation
- David Vanderwarn, Line Producer
37A: Director – Newscast or ACP Operator
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
Addison Chernow Composite – WCCO-TV
- Addison Chernow, Director
Wild Live Pre-Game – FOX Sports North
- Michael Malmgren, Director
37B: Director – Non-Live (Post Produced)/Short Form
Minnesota Vikings Open Video – Minnesota Vikings, LLC
- Ryan Semanko, Director
- Ryan Noreen, Director
38A: Editor – Program (Non-News)
Robert Bly: A Thousand Years of Joy – Fischeye Films
- Steve Fischer, Editor
- Haydn Reiss, Editor
38B: Editor – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
Josh Blessing Composite – Gopher Digital Productions
Minnesota Wild Team Intro Video – Minnesota Wild Hockey Club
Arthur Kuh, Editor
38C: Editor – News/Sports
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
Chad Nelsons Edits – KARE-TV
Kevin Sullivan Composite – KARE-TV
39A: Graphic Arts – Graphics
Elite Edge Productions Graphics Composite – Elite Edge Productions
- Ryan Semanko, Graphics
- Ryan Noreen, Graphics
- Adam Schmisek, Graphics
- Joren Kandel, Graphics
39B: Graphic Arts – Animation
Minnesota Vikings Open Video – Minnesota Vikings, LLC
- Ryan Noreen, Visual Effects
- Ryan Semanko, Visual Effects
40A: Writer – Program (Non-News)
Sherck’s 2016 Works – Ron Schara Productions
- Bill Sherk, Writer
40B: Writer – News
Land of 10,000 Stories – KARE-TV
- Boyd Huppert, Writer
40C: Writer – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)
Minnesota Football: Under The Lights – Gopher Digital Productions
- Garrett Wright, Writer
41: News Producer
Rieta Buttaro Mikkelsen Composite – KARE-TV
42A: Talent – Anchor – News
Timothy Blotz – KMSP-TV
42B: Talent – Anchor – Weather
Kevin Lawrence – KFYR-TV
42C: Talent – Anchor – Sports
Joe Schmit – KSTP-TV
42D: Talent – Commentator/Editorialist/Performer/Narrator
Croman Unleashed – KARE-TV
- John Croman, Reporter
42E: Talent – Program Host/Moderator
Lindsey Hayes – Ron Schara Productions
42F: Talent – Reporter – General Assignment
Boyd Huppert – KARE-TV
42G: Talent – Play-by-Play/Analyst
Jim Petersen – FOX Sports North
43A: Photographer – Program (Non-News)
Orphans of The Nile – WDAY-TV
Devin Krinke, Photojournalist
43B: Photographer – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)
Chad Nelsons Promos – KARE-TV
43C: Photographer – News/Sports
Marcus Taplin Composite – Marcus Taplin Productions
43D: Photographer – Video Essay (Single Camera Only)
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
Cuyuna State Park – Above and Below the Water – Ron Schara Productions
- Eric Parker Andersen, Photographer
Paralympic Swimmer Walks Down the Isle – KARE-TV
- Ben Garvin, Photojournalist
44A: Video Journalist – Within 24 hours
Daily Deadlines – KARE-TV
- Dylan Wohlenhaus, Multimedia Journalist
44B: Video Journalist – No Time Limit
*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***
Elias Johnson Composite – WOI-TV
The Fight Against Extremism – StarTribune
- Renee Jones Schneider, Producer
