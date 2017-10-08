KARE
Diana Pierce honored, KARE wins 28 regional Emmys

Diana Pierce inducted into the Silver Circle

KARE 6:19 PM. CDT October 08, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The National  Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) held the 2017 Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Gala in Bloomington Saturday night.

The annual award show, held at the Radisson Blu Mall of America, honors journalists across the region.

In all, KARE 11 took home 28 golden statuettes, plus Diana Pierce was inducted into the Silver Circle.

Here is the full list

1: Overall Excellence

FOX 9 – KMSP-TV

  • Sheila Oliver, General Manager

2: News Excellence

KARE 11

  • Jane Helmke, News Director

3: Community Service

KARE EyesUp Distracted Driving Campaign – KARE-TV

  • Alicia Lewis, Executive Producer and Talent

04A: Newscast – Morning (Markets 1-70)

WCCO 4 News This Morning – WCCO-TV

  • Michael Verlo, Producer
  • Bess Ellenson, Executive Producer
  • Diane Giscard d’Estaing, Producer
  • Mike Haberman, Producer
  • Jason DeRusha, Anchor
  • Kim Johnson, Anchor
  • Matt Brickman, Meteorologist
  • Ali Lucia, Traffic Reporter
  • Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
  • Ashley Roberts, Reporter
  • Josh Supik, Director
  • Ray Jones, Editor
  • Joel Thurston, Photographer
  • Robyn Black, Photographer
  • Michael J Caputa, News Director

04B: Newscast – Morning (Markets 71-120)

Today in Iowa: Fall Flooding – KWWL-TV

  • Michelle Corless, Producer

04C: Newscast – Morning (Markets 121+)

February Snowfall – KTIV-TV

  • Kimberly Woo, Producer
  • Al Joens, Anchor
  • Michelle Schoening, Reporter
  • Timothy Springer, Meteorologist
  • Jaret Lansford, Meteorologist
  • Keith Bliven, Photographer
  • Greg Fisher, Director
  • Randy Kascht, Audio
  • Alexandra Krula, Assignment Desk
  • Andy Benz, Chief Engineer
  • Tom Stock, Director of Production

05A: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 1-70)

WCCO MidMorning – WCCO-TV

  • Bess Ellenson, Executive Producer
  • Aaron Beckman, Producer
  • Jason DeRusha, Anchor
  • Kylie Bearse, Anchor
  • Wade Mesenbring, Director
  • Heather Brown, Panelist
  • Matt Brickman, Panelist
  • Wendy Bridenstine, Robocam Operator

05B: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 71-120)

KWWL News at Noon: Fall Flooding – KWWL-TV

  • Sommer Steiner, Executive Producer

05C: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 120+)

No Awards. Entries did not meet minimun standard of Excellence.

06A: Newscast – Evening (Markets 1-70)

FOX 9 News @ 9 – KMSP-TV

  • Seth Kaplan, Executive Producer
  • Bill Snodgrass, Producer
  • Tom Cousins, Director
  • Marian Kessler, News Director
  • Kelly Huffman, Asst. News Director

06B: Newscast – Evening (Markets 71-120)

KELOLAND News at 10pm-December 2, 2016 – KELO-TV

  • Darcy Andersen, Producer
  • Don Jorgensen, Anchor/Reporter
  • Kelli Volk, Anchor/Reporter
  • Angela Kennecke, Reporter
  • Matt Holsen, Reporter
  • Kevin Kjergaard, Photographer/Editor
  • Brady Mallory, Reporter
  • Perry Groten, Reporter
  • Michael Simundson, Photographer/Editor
  • Thom Morrow, Photographer/Editor
  • Sarah McDonald, Photographer/Editor
  • Michael Geheren, Field Producer
  • Anna Kruse, Producer
  • Andrew Graning, Producer
  • Krista Burns, Producer
  • Brandon Van Westen, Web Reporter
  • Calah Kelley, MMJ Reporter
  • Claire Lavezzorio, MMJ Reporter
  • Dan Santella, MMJ Reporter
  • Brheanna Berry, Reporter
  • Beth Jensen, News Director
  • Jaine Andrews, Managing Editor
  • Dexter Gronseth, Assignment Editor
  • Karen Sherman, Strategic Content Manager
  • Jay Trobec, Chief Meteorologist
  • Travis Fossing, Sports Director

06C: Newscast – Evening (Markets 121+)

Eyewitness News at Six – WDIO-TV

  • Bjorn Saterbak, Producer
  • Darren Danielson, Anchor
  • Justin Liles, Chief Meteorologist
  • Dan Romano, Reporter
  • Taylor Holt, Reporter
  • Baihly Warfield, Reporter
  • Dan Williamson, Sports Anchor
  • Chelsie Brown, Sports Reporter
  • Carl Sauer, Photographer
  • Kyle Aune, Photographer
  • Jon Ellis, Assistant News Director
  • Steve Goodspeed, News Director

 

07A: Newscast – Weekend (Markets  1-70)

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at 6:00: Jacob Wetterling  – KSTP-TV

  • Alan Hoglund, Producer
  • Anne Wittenborg, News Director
  • Paul McEnroe, Executive Producer
  • Matt Belanger  (Matthew Belanger), Anchor
  • Brandi Powell, Anchor
  • Tom Hauser, Reporter
  • Brett Hoffland, Reporter
  • Jessica Miles, Reporter
  • Joe Augustine, Reporter
  • Eric Chaloux, Reporter
  • Joe Caffrey, Photographer
  • Joel Doering, Photographer
  • Nick Gaither, Photographer
  • Dan Jabs, Photographer
  • Dylan Jacobsen, Photographer
  • Mike Lopez, Editor
  • Ryan Wyckoff, Director
  • Dave Weaver, Technical Director
  • Cory Kampscher, Digital Media Coordinator
  • James Monical, Sports Producer
  • Chris Long, Sports Anchor
  • Jonathan Yuhas, Meteorologist 

07B: Newscast – Weekend (Markets 71 – 120)

No awards. Entries did not meet minimum standard of Excellence.

07C: Newscast – Weekend (Markets 121+)

News 4 at Five – KTIV-TV

  • Jennifer Lenzini, Producer
  • Mason Mauro, Anchor
  • Ron Demers, Meteorologist
  • Jaret Lansford, Meteorologist
  • Ashly Richardson, Reporter
  • Keith Bliven, Executive Producer
  • Mark Freund, Sports Anchor
  • Darren Johnson, Director
  • Andy Benz, Chief Engineer
  • Tom Stock, Director of Production
  • Shelby Fickett, Audio Operator
  • Alexandra Krula, Content Manager 

08A: Investigative Report – Single Story  

Justice For Antonio – KMSP-TV

  • Tom Lyden, Reporter
  • Bradley Swagger, Photographer/Editor
  • Tyler Ryan, Photographer

08B: Investigative Report – Series

***TWO RECIPIENTS***

Double Billing The Badge – KARE-TV

  • A.J. Lagoe, Producer
  • Gary Knox, Photojournalist
  • Steve Eckert, producer
  • Rob Collett, Photojournalist
  • Ferlon Webster, Editor
  • Carly Danek, Photojournalist 

Invisible Wounds: Treatment & Reform – KARE-TV

  • A.J. Lagoe, Producer
  • Steve Eckert, Producer
  • Gary Knox, Photojournalist
  • Bob Crippa, Photojournalist
  • Taylor Lumsden, Photojournalist
  • William Middeke, Photojournalist
  • Laura Stokes, Web Producer

9: Breaking News

2016 Flood Coverage – KGAN-TV

  • Kevin Barry, Reporter
  • Aaron Gerhardt, Photographer
  • Jason Meyer, Photographer
  • Matt Larsen, Photographer

 

10: Continuing Coverage

***THREE RECIPIENTS***

Invisible Danger – KMSP-TV

  • Tom Lyden, Reporter
  • Bradley Swagger, Photographer/Editor
  • Tyler Ryan, Photographer/Editor
  • John Michael, Producer

Jacob Wetterling – KARE-TV

  • Jane Helmke, News Director
  • The Insane Benefit – KARE-TV
  • A.J. Lagoe, Producer
  • Steve Eckert, Producer
  • Gary Knox, Photojournalist
  • David Peterlinz, Photojournalist
  • Ferlon Webster, Photojournalist
  • Kevin Sullivan, Photojournalist
  • Katie Robb, Data Producer

11A: General Assignment Report – Within 24 Hours

Full-Court Snip – KARE-TV

  • Chris Hrapsky, Reporter
  • Ferlon Webster, Photojournalist

11B: General Assignment Report – No Time Limit

*** FIVE RECIPIENTS***

Emmett & Erling’s Goodbye – KARE-TV

  • Boyd Huppert, Producer
  • Rob Collett, Producer

Food With Love – KMSP-TV

  • Justin McCray, Producer
  • Amy Hockert, Reporter

Pipeline Protests – KARE-TV

  • Jay Olstad, Reporter
  • Ferlon Webster, photojournalist/Editor

The Ace of Hearts – WDIO-TV

  • Baihly Warfield, Reporter
  • Kyle Aune, Photographer

Vanity Awards – KARE-TV

  • A.J. Lagoe, Producer
  • Steve Eckert, Producer
  • Gary Knox, Photojournalist

12A: Light Feature News Report

Vikings Superfan Obadiah – KARE-TV

  • Jana Shortal, Reporter
  • Carly Danek, Videojournalist

12B: Serious Feature News Report

William & Eric – KARE-TV

  • Boyd Huppert, Producer
  • Rob Collett, Producer
  • Chad Nelson, Photographer

13: Crime

Connection or Coincidence? – KMSP-TV

  • Jeff Baillon, Investigative Reporter/Producer
  • Tyler Ryan, Photojournalist/Editor
  • John Michael, Producer
  • Bradley Swagger, Photographer

14A: Arts/Entertainment – Single Story

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

  • Beauty and the Beast – KARE-TV
  • Boyd Huppert, Producer
  • Kevin Sullivan, Producer

Photographer Layne Kennedy – Twin Cities PBS

  • Ryan Klabunde, Producer
  • Jack Davis, Photographer
  • Brennan Vance, Photographer
  • Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer
  • Ezra Gold, Senior Editor
  • Joseph Demko, Field/Post Production Audio
  • Jeremy Hosterman, Post Production Coordinator
  • Katie O’Rourke, Production Coordinator
  • Marissa Blahnik, Managing Producer 

14B: Arts/Entertainment – Program

Des Moines Metro Opera Presents Manon – Iowa Public Television

  • Judy Blank, Producer/Editor
  • Andrea Coyle, Executive Producer/Director
  • Chad Aubrey, Engineer in Charge
  • Julie Knutson, Technical Director
  • Jim Leasure, Audio Engineer
  • David Feingold, Audio Engineer
  • Neal Kyer, Video Engineer/Editor
  • Rick Fuller, Crew Chief/Camera Operator
  • Steve Carns, Camera Operator
  • Phil Blobaum, Camera Operator
  • Scott Faine, Camera Operator
  • Darrin Clouse, Videographer

15A: Business/Consumer:  Single Story

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Barkery For Treats – KMSP-TV

  • Justin McCray, News Photojournalist
  • Maury Glover, Reporter

Who’s profiting from prescription overcharges? – KARE-TV

  • Jay Olstad, Reporter
  • Steve Eckert, Producer
  • Gary Knox, Photojournalist/Editor
  • Jeff Wiltgen, Photojournalist

15B: Business/Consumer – Program

Working Dogs: Innovations in Healthcare – Twin Cities PBS

  • Mary Lahammer, Host/Producer
  • Scott Trotman, Field Director
  • Jerry Lakso, Editor
  • Brendan Henehan, Executive Producer

16A: Politics/Government – Single Story

Get Me A Lawyer – KSTP-TV

  • Jared Bergerson, Photographer/Editor
  • Katherine Johnson, Reporter

 

16B: Politics/Government – Program

Almanac at the Capitol – Twin Cities PBS

  • Kari Kennedy, Series Producer
  • Mary Lahammer, Anchor/Reporter
  • David Gillette, Special Correspondent
  • Scott Trotman, Field Director/Videographer
  • Nathan Reopelle, Editor
  • JoAnn Babic, Director
  • Caissa Casarez, Associate Director
  • Brendan Henehan, Executive Producer

17: Children/Teen

Be Heard: Teen Poetry Competition  – Twin Cities PBS

  • Kate McDonald, Producer
  • Katie O’Rourke, Associate Producer
  • Brennan Vance, Photographer
  • Ryan Klabunde, Editor
  • Slade Kemmet, Photographer
  • Jack Davis, Photographer
  • Marcus Taplin, Photographer
  • Eric Pagel, Field Audio
  • David Canada, Field Audio
  • Joseph Demko, Post Production Audio
  • Ezra Gold, Senior Editor
  • Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer

18: Education/Schools

Sonia’s Feat – KARE-TV

  • Boyd Huppert, Producer
  • Rob Collett, Producer

19: Health

Mayo Clinic’s First Face Transplant: The Patient & The Surgery

Mayo Clinic

  • Dennis Douda, Writer
  • Andrew Shilts, Videographer
  • Ginger Plumbo, Field producer
  • Peter Steiner, Medical Animation
  • Joanna King, Medical Animation
  • David Cheney, Medical Animation
  • Jan Case, Medical Animation
  • Eric Sheahan, Still Photographer
  • Kevin Ness, Still Photographer
  • Michael Cleary, Still Photographer
  • Malgorzata Weivoda, Still Photographer
  • Lauren Muraco, Still Photographer

20: Science/Environment   

Personal Pig – KSTP-TV

  • Chris Egert, Reporter/Producer
  • Jason Hanson, Photojournalist/Editor

21A: Historic/Cultural/Nostalgic – Single Story

Esther’s Dream – KARE-TV

  • Boyd Huppert, Producer
  • Chad Nelson, Producer

21B: Historic/Cultural/Nostalgic – Program

Marching Saints: Pearl Harbor – Pioneer Public Television

  • Dana Conroy, Executive Producer
  • Kristofor Gieske, Editor/Videographer
  • Ben Dempcy, Videographer

22: Military

Staff Sgt. Gerald Jacobsen – KMSP-TV

  • Jeff Baillon, Reporter/Producer
  • Tyler Ryan, Photojournalist/Editor
  • Bradley Swagger, Photographer

23A: Sports – News Story/Series

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Breaking the Rules – KARE-TV

  • Boyd Huppert, Producer
  • William Middeke, Producer

The Proudest Rebel – WCCO-TV

  • David McCoy, Reporter/Producer
  • Sean Skinner, Photojournalist 

23B: Sports – Program Story (Outside of News)

Don’t Look Back: The Gaelin Elmore Story  – Gopher Digital Productions

  • Josh Blessing, Shooter, Editor
  • Ryan Maus, Supervisor
  • Chris Jackson, Shooter
  • Dan West, Shooter
  • Garrett Wright, Shooter

23C: Sports – Program Series (Outside of News)

Dream. State.  – Acowsay Cinema

  • Tyler Eichorst, Director/Cinematographer/Editor
  • Danny Krueger, Producer
  • Gerick Engle, Cinematographer
  • Alyse Iorio, Cinematographer/Editor
  • Jenny Olson, Cinematographer/Social Media
  • Alec Kintigh, Cinematographer/Editor
  • Bruce Meyers, Cinematographer/Editor/Producer
  • Sam Christian, Producer
  • Derek Bitter, Executive Producer
  • Sarah Edwards, Producer

23D: Sports – One-Time Special

Impact  – KCCI-TV

  • Andy Garman, Anchor
  • Julia Manning, Managing Editor
  • Scott Reister, Reporter
  • Tony Seeman, Reporter
  • Laura Terrell, Producer
  • Robbie Rissman, Producer
  • Marcus McIntosh, Reporter
  • Spencer Vaughn, Photographer
  • Matt Rittman, Graphic Designer
  • Mark Tauscheck, Reporter
  • Glen Biermann, Photographer
  • Andrew McGuire, Photographer 

24: Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited – Program/Special/Series

Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 – FOX Sports North

  • Tony Tortorici, Executive Producer
  • Trevor Fleck, Coordinating Producer
  • John Stroh, Producer
  • Matt Gangl, Director
  • Vanessa Lambert, Producer
  • Anthony LaPanta, Play-by-Play
  • Kevin Gorg, Analyst
  • Marney Gellner, Reporter
  • Ralph Gasow, Photographer
  • Jim Bothun, Associate Producer
  • Nicole Kunkel, Editor
  • Bob Rohde, Operations
  • Candice Anderson, Operations
  • Erich Manwarren, Operations

25A: Documentary – Cultural

Robert Bly: A Thousand Years of Joy – Fischeye Films

  • Steve Fischer, Associate Producer
  • Haydn Reiss, Director
  • Dominic Howes, Producer
  • Thomas Lemmer, Writer
  • Mark Traver, Director of Photography

25B: Documentary – Historical

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Sonderzge: A Box Car Story – Pioneer Public Television

  • Dana Conroy, Executive Producer
  • Kristofor Gieske, Editor
  • Ben Dempcy, Videographer

The Legendary Saint Paul Winter Carnival – Twin Cities PBS

  • Ashleigh V. Rowe, Producer
  • Ryan Klabunde, Editor
  • Ezra Gold, Senior Editor
  • Robert Hutchings, Photographer
  • Mitch Griffin, Field/Post Audio
  • Eric Pagel, Field Audio
  • Ben Malley, Graphics
  • Marissa Blahnik, Line Producer
  • David Wermus, Production Manager
  • Brendan Henehan, Executive Producer

25C: Documentary – Topical

Reclaiming Sacred Tobacco – Twin Cities PBS

  • Leya Hale, Producer/Offline Editor
  • Diana Fraser, Line Producer
  • Michael Phillips, Director of Photography
  • Terry Gray, Field Audio
  • Eric Pagel, Field Audio
  • Jon Van Amber, Graphic Design
  • Nathan Reopelle, Online Editor
  • Mitch Griffin, Audio Sweetening
  • Alyssa Fuller, Post Production Coordinator
  • Daniel Pierce Bergin, Supervising Producer
  • Shari Lamke, Sr. Director, Supervising Producer

26: Informational/Instructional

Made For The Outdoors Stormy Kromer – Ron Schara Productions

  • Lindsey Hayes, Reporter/Writer/Producer
  • Eric Parker Andersen, Photographer/Editor/Motion Graphics
  • Michael Uss, Producer
  • Bill Sherck, Co-Host

27: Interview/Discussion

A Conversation with Bill Moyers – Twin Cities PBS

  • Adam Geiger, Producer/Director
  • Bill Moyers, Guest
  • Don Shelby, Host
  • Brennan Vance, Director of Photography
  • Thomas Franchett, Lighting Director
  • Joseph Demko, Audio Mix
  • Nathan Reopelle, Editor/Colorist
  • McGraw Jones, Camera Operator
  • Michael Phillips, Jib Operator
  • Ed Dally, Camera Operator
  • Tom Keleher, Production Engineer
  • David Wermus, Vice President, Production

28: Magazine 

Minnesota Original: Photographer Eric Mueller, Poet and Activist Andrea Jenkins and Hip Hop Artist Prof – Twin Cities PBS

  • Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer
  • Amy Melin, Producer
  • Brittany Shrimpton, Producer
  • Brennan Vance, Director of Photography
  • Ryan Klabunde, Editor
  • Ezra Gold, Senior Editor
  • Joseph Demko, Field and Post Audio
  • Jack Davis, Videographer
  • Eric Pagel, Field Audio
  • David Canada, Field Audio
  • Michael Phillips, Videographer
  • Marissa Blahnik, Managing Producer

29A: Public/Current/Community Affairs – Single Story

Beyond Hunger  – KSTP-TV

  • Farrah Fazal, Producer/Reporter
  • Anne Wittenborg, News Director
  • Paul Mcenroe, Executive Producer Investigations
  • Jason Hanson, Editor
  • Theresa Malloy, Web Producer
  • Rebecca Omastiak, Web Producer
  • Joe Johnston, Public Affairs Director
  • Ahmed Farah, Photojournalist

29B: Public/Current/Community Affairs – Program

Teen to Terrorist – KSTP-TV

  • Farrah Fazal, Investigative Reporter/Writer
  • Anne Wittenborg, News Director
  • Paul Mcenroe, Executive Producer Investigations
  • Lee Zwiefelhofer, Photojournalist
  • Kevin Hinkle, Director
  • Steve Tellier, Reporter

30: Special Event Coverage (other than News or Sports)

Christmas at Concordia: Gather Us In O’ Child of Peace – Twin Cities PBS

  • Lisa Blackstone, Senior Producer
  • Shari Lamke, Supervising Producer
  • Jeffrey Weihe, Director
  • JoAnn Babic, Associate Director
  • Scott Trotman, Technical Director/Switcher
  • Skip Davis, Editor
  • Mitch Griffin, Sound Design/Mix
  • Mark Woods, Jib Operator
  • Matt Ehling, Handheld Camera
  • Jon VanAmber, Graphic Design
  • Kate Gibson, Director of Production
  • Gordon Moe, Producer Concordia

31: Interstitial

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Public Art Profiles – Edina TV

  • Scott Denfeld, Producer
  • Jennifer Bennerotte, Executive Producer

Ret. Col. Marty Mahrt – TP Productions

  • Tommy Platek, Producer

32A: Lifestyle – Feature/Segment

Machine Age Lamps – Twin Cities PBS

  • Amy Melin, Producer
  • Brittany Shrimpton, Associate Producer
  • Brennan Vance, Photographer
  • Eliot Popko, Editor
  • Ashleigh V. Rowe, Executive Producer
  • Joseph Demko, Post Production Audio
  • Ezra Gold, Senior Editor
  • Jeremy Hosterman, Post Production/Web Coordinator
  • Katie O’Rourke, Production Coordinator
  • Marissa Blahnik, Managing Producer 

32B: Lifestyle – Program/Special/Series

Iowa Ingredient: Zucchini Episode – Iowa Public Television

  • Debra Herbold, Executive Producer
  • Charity Nebbe, Host
  • Theresa Knight, Producer/Director
  • Cameron McCoy, Producer/Director
  • Julie Knutson, Editor
  • David Feingold, Editor
  • Jim Leasure, Audio
  • Phil Blobaum, Videographer
  • Brent Willett, Motion Graphics
  • Scott Faine, Videographer
  • Rick Fuller, Videographer
  • Darrin Clouse, Videographer
  • Steve Carns, Videographer
  • Kevin Rivers, Production Technician
  • Alisa Dodge, Creative Director
  • Chad Aubrey, Engineer in Charge
  • Neal Kyer, Video
  • Joe Bustad, Graphics

33: Branded Content program

Destination Polaris Mexico – Ron Schara Productions

  • Lindsey Hayes, Reporter/Writer/Producer
  • Eric Parker Andersen, Photographer/Editor/Motion Graphics
  • Gram Krause-Lyons, Photographer
  • Jared Christie, Co-Host
  • Aaron Achtenberg, Online Editor

34A: Community/Public Service (PSA) – Single Spot

Alliant Energy: Your Energy. Your Options. – Fusionfarm

  • Michael Zydzik, Creative Director
  • Jake Vardaman, Art Director/3D Animator
  • Benji McElroy, Writer
  • Shaina Boylan, Producer

34B: Community/Public Service (PSAs) – Campaign

Brains Are Built – Twin Cities PBS

  • Daniel Pierce Bergin, Writer/Producer/Director
  • Carrie Clark, Motion Graphics Editor
  • Jon VanAmber, Graphic Design
  • Amanda Reardon, Production Manager
  • LaRonda Schultz, Production Assistant
  • Leya Hale, Production Assistant
  • Toki Wright, Narrator
  • Michael Phillips, Director of Photography
  • Jonny Hagen, Field Audio
  • Nathan Reopelle, Online Editor
  • Shari Lamke, Director of Producing
  • Lucy Swift, Executive in Charge

35A: Promotion: News – Single Spot

Teen To Terrorist – KSTP-TV

  • Taylor Stein, Producer
  • Kirk Szesny, Creative Services Director
  • Shawn Braith, Promotion Manager
  • Anne Wittenborg, News Director
  • Paul McEnroe, Executive Producer – Investigations

35B: Promotion: News – Image

FOX 9 “So Much More” 2016/2017  – KMSP-TV

  • Burke Daneman, Executive Producer
  • David Pint, Senior Producer/Videographer/Editor
  • Justin Lund, Producer/Videographer/Editor
  • Maxwell Freudenthal, Producer/Videographer
  • Kimberly Zamora Pearson, Producer/Videographer
  • David Mahlman, Graphic Designer
  • Thomas Lynch, Producer
  • Ally Jennrich, Producer

35C: Promotion: Program – Single Spot

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Mad Dog featuring Everson Griffen – Minnesota Vikings, LLC

  • Ryan Thielen, Producer/Director/Editor
  • Bryan Harper, Executive Producer
  • Skip Krueger, Producer
  • Josh Becker, Cinematographer
  • Spencer Olson, Visual Effects
  • David Vanderwarn, Producer
  • Annie Gruba, Art Director

The Hitman featuring Harrison Smith – Minnesota Vikings, LLC

  • Ryan Thielen, Producer/Director/Editor
  • Bryan Harper, Executive Producer
  • Skip Krueger, Producer
  • Josh Becker, Cinematographer
  • Spencer Olson, Visual Effects
  • Jonn Robinet, Drone Operator
  • David Vanderwarn, Producer

36A: Commercial – Single Spot

Gridiron Glory – KARE-TV

  • Timothy Moore, Producer
  • Janeen Vogelaar, Executive Producer
  • Lee Stridsberg, Production Crew
  • Travis Kobs, Production Crew
  • Christopher Whurr, Motion Graphics

36B: Commercial – Campaign

Wagner Furno Heat Gun – Triglass Productions

  • Ryan Thielen, Producer/Director
  • Spencer Olson, Graphics/Animation
  • David Vanderwarn, Line Producer

37A: Director – Newscast or ACP Operator

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Addison Chernow Composite – WCCO-TV

  • Addison Chernow, Director

Wild Live Pre-Game – FOX Sports North

  • Michael Malmgren, Director

37B: Director – Non-Live (Post Produced)/Short Form

Minnesota Vikings Open Video – Minnesota Vikings, LLC

  • Ryan Semanko, Director
  • Ryan Noreen, Director

38A: Editor – Program (Non-News)

Robert Bly: A Thousand Years of Joy – Fischeye Films

  • Steve Fischer, Editor
  • Haydn Reiss, Editor

38B: Editor – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Josh Blessing Composite – Gopher Digital Productions

Minnesota Wild Team Intro Video – Minnesota Wild Hockey Club

Arthur Kuh, Editor

38C: Editor – News/Sports

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Chad Nelsons Edits – KARE-TV

Kevin Sullivan Composite – KARE-TV

39A: Graphic Arts – Graphics

Elite Edge Productions Graphics Composite – Elite Edge Productions

  • Ryan Semanko, Graphics
  • Ryan Noreen, Graphics
  • Adam Schmisek, Graphics
  • Joren Kandel, Graphics

39B: Graphic Arts – Animation 

Minnesota Vikings Open Video – Minnesota Vikings, LLC

  • Ryan Noreen, Visual Effects
  • Ryan Semanko, Visual Effects

40A: Writer – Program (Non-News)

Sherck’s 2016 Works – Ron Schara Productions

  • Bill Sherk, Writer

40B: Writer – News

Land of 10,000 Stories  – KARE-TV

  • Boyd Huppert, Writer

40C: Writer – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)

Minnesota Football: Under The Lights – Gopher Digital Productions

  • Garrett Wright, Writer

41: News Producer

Rieta Buttaro Mikkelsen Composite – KARE-TV

42A: Talent – Anchor – News

Timothy Blotz – KMSP-TV

42B: Talent – Anchor – Weather

Kevin Lawrence – KFYR-TV

42C: Talent – Anchor – Sports

Joe Schmit – KSTP-TV

42D: Talent – Commentator/Editorialist/Performer/Narrator

Croman Unleashed – KARE-TV

  • John Croman, Reporter

42E: Talent – Program Host/Moderator

Lindsey Hayes – Ron Schara Productions

42F: Talent – Reporter – General Assignment

Boyd Huppert – KARE-TV

42G: Talent – Play-by-Play/Analyst

Jim Petersen – FOX Sports North

43A: Photographer – Program (Non-News)

Orphans of The Nile – WDAY-TV

Devin Krinke, Photojournalist

43B: Photographer – Short  Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)

Chad Nelsons Promos – KARE-TV

43C: Photographer – News/Sports

Marcus Taplin Composite – Marcus Taplin Productions 

43D: Photographer – Video Essay (Single Camera Only)

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Cuyuna State Park – Above and Below the Water – Ron Schara Productions

  • Eric Parker Andersen, Photographer

Paralympic Swimmer Walks Down the Isle – KARE-TV

  • Ben Garvin, Photojournalist 

44A: Video Journalist – Within 24 hours

Daily Deadlines – KARE-TV

  • Dylan Wohlenhaus, Multimedia Journalist

44B: Video Journalist – No Time Limit

*** TWO RECIPIENTS ***

Elias Johnson Composite – WOI-TV

The Fight Against Extremism  – StarTribune

  • Renee Jones Schneider, Producer

