Dining Out for Life is April 27

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Dining Out for Life is Thursday, April 27. Grab a few friends and dine out at one of the 160 participating restaurants that will be donating a portion of their sales that day to support people living with HIV/AIDS.

Proceeds from Dining Out for Life in Minnesota benefit the Aliveness Project, a community drop-in center located in south Minneapolis that provides hot meals, food shelf service, integrative therapies and other services to individuals living with HIV and their families.

A list of participating restaurants in the Twin Cities, Duluth, Mankato and Rochester is available online.

Dining Out for Life is an international event held in over 60 cities in the United States and Canada. To find out more about how you can get involved visit Dining Out for Life.

© 2017 KARE-TV