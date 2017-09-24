Diver dies at site of North Shore shipwreck

Dive site showing divers and buoy attached to Madeira's tiller on the after deck of the stern section. (Photo: Minnesota Historical Society/SHPO Collections)

TWO HARBORS, Minn. - One person died while diving at the site of the Madeira shipwreck off the coast of Lake Superior, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call of a diver in distress at the site near Two Harbors just after 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, medical attention was administered but the diver was pronounced dead.

The Madeira went down in a storm on Lake Superior in 1905, according to the Minnesota Historical Society. Its wreck can be accessed through Split Rock State Park.

The name of the diver is being withheld pending notification of the family.

