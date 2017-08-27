Divers find remains of all missing from USS McCain collision

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, with a hole on its portside after a collision with an oil tanker, makes its way to Changi naval base in Singapore on August 21, 2017. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE (AP) - The U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week.

RELATED: US Navy: 10 sailors missing, 5 injured in collision

RELATED: USS John McCain: Remains of missing sailors found



The Japan-based 7th Fleet said Monday that Navy and Marine Corps divers had found the remains. They had been searching in flooded compartments of the destroyer after the damaged ship docked in Singapore.



The cause of the Aug. 21 collision is under investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press