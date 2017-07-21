Divers recover vehicle missing for over 41 years

Photo courtesy of Red Wing Republican Eagle

RED WING, Minn. – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department extracted a vehicle from the Mississippi River Thursday that belonged to a deceased man who went missing more than 41 years ago.

David Jorgenson was last seen February 27, 1976 on Trenton Island – across the river from Red Wing – and his body was recovered three months later on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River.

After 41 years, while using a newly purchased sonar unit, Goodhue County Sergeant Scott Powers located the vehicle in the Mississippi River near the Levee Wall.

The vehicle was discovered a few months ago, but because of the high water levels, divers weren’t able to begin their recovery of the car until Thursday, where family and friends gathered on the banks of the Mississippi River as the vehicle was pulled from the water.

The license plate was still on the vehicle, and after using a wire brush to the plate, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department was able to determine that the car had belonged to Jorgenson.

