Divorce file: Prince, 2nd wife lived luxurious lifestyle

MINNEAPOLIS - Prince's unsealed divorce file from his second marriage shows the couple lived a luxurious lifestyle.



Records from the late "Purple Rain" megastar's divorce from Manuela Testolini were unsealed Friday by a judge's order.



The Minneapolis Star Tribune went to court to unseal the files. Testolini objected, saying the disclosure would put her and her family at risk.



The files show Testolini said the couple threw lavish parties after major awards shows, with Testolini hiring a $5,000-a-day stylist to do her hair and makeup. The records show the couple would spend $50,000 on food, drinks and decor for each party.



The records also show that Prince locked Testolini out of their home in Chanhassen in May 2005.



The couple divorced in 2007. Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose in April.

