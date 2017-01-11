Doctors seeing spike in winter injuries

MINNEAPOLIS- It's the time of year when you can see danger develop anywhere, from icy sidewalks to snow-covered roads.

It's just the latest reason to worry for Lana Prokop.

"Always looking in the mirrors and wishing and praying that they're going to stop too," said Prokop, who was involved in a crash this past summer. "I came to a complete stop and then the individual behind us wasn't paying attention, or what not and ended up hitting us from behind."

Though the impact forced her to immediately fix her car, it took a longer for her to realize the impact it had internally.

"I knew that I felt off and I had neck pain, back pain, headaches, all of that stuff," Prokop said. "But I didn't really realize that I had a concussion until probably a week and a half afterwards."

Doctors at the University of Minnesota's new Concussion Clinic have been seeing more and more patients with similar stories in recent weeks.

"This is prime season, everybody is slipping and falling and the first thing you're going to hit is your head," said Dr. Kaysie Banton, medical director at the clinic.

If you experienced prolonged headaches, dizziness or light sensitivity for 3-5 days, Banton says you should seek treatment.

"If you don't rehabilitate those symptoms and you don't kind of recover from that, some of those deficits can be life long," she said.

Prokop says she waited more than two weeks before she was forced to seek treatment, which made matters worse.

"If I was talking to someone right here and then someone were to walk by, behind us, that would make me really dizzy, and felt like I was off balance as well," Prokop said.

After two months away from work, she's now regaining her balance and feeling more like herself thanks to physical therapy and special lenses in her glasses.

"It's been really nice just to have all that reassurance," she said, referencing the support she has received.

She says she simply wishes she'd seen doctors sooners.

"Don't be afraid to tell someone that you're struggling," Prokop said. "And don't be afraid to seek the care that you need."

The concussion clinic just opened in March and is one of just a few facilities focused on non-sports related injuries concussions, meaning doctors work with occupational, speech and physical therapists to get patients back to their families and careers.

