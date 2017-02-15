Does your smart home leave a door open for hackers?

Smart home stock photo. Credit: Thinkstock Images

MINNEAPOLIS - Smart homes can help busy families streamline their home functions. From appliances, heating, air conditioning, the refrigerator your whole home can now be wired.

But does connecting your home to the internet leave a door open for hackers?

KARE 11 reporter Jay Olstad investigates whether a smart home is really a smart idea for your family. Watch Thursday night at 10 p.m.

(© 2017 KARE)