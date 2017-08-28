Dog's storm preparation pic goes viral

(Photo: Tiele Dockens)

SINTON, TX - A picture of a dog carrying a large bag of dog food through a street northwest of Corpus Christi after Hurricane Harvey is making the rounds on social media.

Tiele Dockens posted the photo Saturday morning in Sinton, which is about 30 minutes from Corpus Christi. She said the dog, whose name is Otis, was okay and on his way home after sneaking out during the storm Friday night.

As of Saturday night, the post was shared more than 20,000 times.

Dockens says many homes in the businesses in the area had sustained damage from the storm but no injuries were reported.

The Washington Post tracked down Otis and the man who was caring for the dog, Salvador Segovia. Segovia said Otis is his grandson's dog, who was hanging out on the porch when the hurricane hit. Apparently Otis is fairly well known around the town, and likes to hang around the courthouse and the local Dairy Queen, where people buy him small cones and burgers to eat.

Segovia figures Otis walked into the local hardware store, where he is also a favorite, then grabbed the bay of 'Ol Roy's' dog chow and walked out.

© 2017 KVUE-TV