Dog found dead, anchored in lake near Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. - Authorities in Kandiyohi County are investigating the death of a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel, found dead in a lake north of Willmar.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reports someone found the dog floating in Point Lake. It appeared to be attached to a rope, which was tied to some sort of anchor. Deputies responded and found the dog in about six feet of water a quarter-mile west of the boat access.

The dog, a female, was white in color with black on its rear and head. It did not have an implanted ID chip.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office at 320-214-6700.

