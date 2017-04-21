Pit bull shot and killed in Fridley yard

FRIDLEY, Minn. - Police say a dog was shot and killed in the owner's yard Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Circle N.E. in Fridley.
Police say the suspect got out of a car and shot the dog.
Officers say the dog was a one year old male pit bull.
A witness told police the suspect was in an older, gold or tan Lincoln Navigator.
The case is being investigated by the Fridley Police Department.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs