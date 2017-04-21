Pit bull shot and killed in Fridley yard

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

FRIDLEY, Minn. - Police say a dog was shot and killed in the owner's yard Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Circle N.E. in Fridley.

Police say the suspect got out of a car and shot the dog.

Officers say the dog was a one year old male pit bull.

A witness told police the suspect was in an older, gold or tan Lincoln Navigator.

The case is being investigated by the Fridley Police Department.

