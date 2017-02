Doggie Depot.

ST PAUL, Minn. - The Doggie Depot at Union Depot in downtown St. Paul features the crowning of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival doggie royal court on Saturday February 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be a Q & A with Katie K9 from MyTalk 107 and many dogs will be up for adoption.

The event is free and you can bring your dog to the Union Depot for the fun.

