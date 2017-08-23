Dogs escape open gate at Chanhassen kennel

A Chanhassen dog kennel and spa is trying to figure out how a gate got left open, allowing boarded dogs to escape over the weekend. (Photo: KARE 11)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - Imagine dropping off your pet at a luxury kennel, only to learn the animal is lost before you can pick it up.

That's what happened to some families in the southwest metro.

And now Canine Club & Spa is investigating the possibility a disgruntled ex-employee maliciously opened a gate to let the dogs out.

Elizabeth Bode's dog Peanut just spent 48 hours without anyone knowing where she was.

"I was worried sick," the little 6-year-old said.

"It was just panic and heartbroken. It felt like losing a person," said her mother, Brittany Smith.

Smith left her dogs, Peanut and Sky, at the Canine Club & Spa in Chanhassen.

Then, Sunday evening, they received a call that their dogs had escaped and Peanut was still lost.

Finally, Tuesday night, someone found Peanut on a bike trail, like one where Rachael Munkeby and her brother are still looking.

Munkeby received the same call about her dog, Mumford.

Mumford, too, was staying at the Canine Club, one of the largest dog boarding kennels of its kind in the Twin Cities. Munkeby learned Mumford got out through an open gate.

"Not once did it cross my mind that he might disappear," said Munkeby.

Rachael Munkeby's dog, Mumford, is still missing after a gate was left open at the Canine Club & Spa in Chanhassen.

"We have a whole crew, including an attorney, our insurance company and our staff doing everything in their power to find out how, when and why, and to make sure this never happens again," said Mike Hanson, spokesman for the Canine Club & Spa.

Hanson's family owns the Canine Club. He calls it the Waldorf Astoria of dog grooming kennels. And he says they're looking into the possibility a disgruntled ex-employee purposely left the gate open.

"People do some of the craziest things when they lose their job, they lose their income," Hanson said. "Unfortunately, you don't find out about it until after the fact."

Another dog owner told KARE 11 News the same thing happened to her in April.

Hanson says that case is different, as it involved a large dog who, determined to escape, managed to leap over the fence.

But these dog owners wonder why they ever should have to worry about their losing their dog while paying someone to watch it.

"When Mumford is home safe and I have a chance to process what happened, there might be some anger," Munkeby said.



