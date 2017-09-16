DOJ changes leave review of St. Anthony uncertain

Saint Anthony Village police headquarters

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (AP) - The Justice Department says it is changing a program that helped troubled police departments build community trust, creating uncertainty about the future of a review of the St. Anthony Police Department.



St. Anthony asked for a voluntary collaborative reform review after the July 2016 shooting of Philando Castile.

City Manager Mark Casey says he doesn't know what the changes mean, but he says the city is still committed to making improvements.



Officials say the DOJ initiative will now focus instead on helping local law enforcement fight violent crime, and cities can seek help in areas like active shooter training or officer safety. The program will no longer provide the lengthy investigations and public audits it did before. The change is effective immediately.



Police watchdog groups have called the change a mistake.

