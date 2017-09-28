Domestic arson critically injures 2 in Mpls.

Flames were already leaping from the second floor windows when crews arrived at the home on the 2900 block of Taylor Street NE. (Photo: KARE-Paul Rovelstad)

MINNEAPOLIS - Two people are reported in critical condition after police say a domestic situation became a case of arson in northeast Minneapolis Thursday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to an address on the 2900 block of Taylor Street Northeast around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a home on fire. When they arrived first responders found fire already jumping from windows on the second floor.

Minneapolis firefighters report two people were transported with injuries from the fire, which appears to have started on the second floor of a home on the 2900 block of Taylor Street NE. (Photo: KARE-Paul Rovelstad)

Neighbor Dawn Aherns tells KARE 11 that she awoke to the voice of a woman screaming for help. She found the victim in the front yard. Ahern says the victim told her the fire was set and named the person responsible.

"The gal was on the ground yelling 'help me, help me,' so I ran down there, she was pretty messed up, burned pretty badly," Aherns recalled. "I held her hand while we were waiting for the emergency vehicles, tried to keep her calm and stuff." She also says the woman was bleeding badly.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Sgt. Corey Schmidt confirms that the fire was purposely set. An officer responding to the scene located a man on the 900 block of 29th Avenue Northeast suffering from critical injuries. Schmidt says that man was quickly identified as the suspect in the arson, and added that the man has reportedly made threats to burn down the house in the past.

Both the victim and the suspect were rushed to the hospital, where they are reported in critical condition.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down and the situation mostly under control shortly after 7 a.m.

