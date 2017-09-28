Domestic arson kills woman in Minneapolis

Flames were already leaping from the second floor windows when crews arrived at the home on the 2900 block of Taylor Street NE. (Photo: KARE-Paul Rovelstad)

MINNEAPOLIS - A woman who was critically injured Thursday morning in a fire, allegedly set during a domestic situation, has died.

Minneapolis Police say the woman was found severely burned outside the home on the 2900 block of Taylor Street Northeast around 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, first responders found flames jumping from windows on the second floor.

A man who was located on the 900 block of 29th Avenut Northeast suffering from burns to his hands was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, and is expected to survive.

Authorities say he is believed to be the suspect in the fire. He and the woman had a previous relationship.

Minneapolis firefighters report two people were transported with injuries from the fire, which appears to have started on the second floor of a home on the 2900 block of Taylor Street NE. (Photo: KARE-Paul Rovelstad)

Neighbor Dawn Aherns tells KARE 11 that she awoke to the voice of a woman screaming for help. She found the victim in the front yard. Ahern says the victim told her the fire was set and named the person responsible.

"The gal was on the ground yelling 'help me, help me,' so I ran down there, she was pretty messed up, burned pretty badly," Aherns recalled. "I held her hand while we were waiting for the emergency vehicles, tried to keep her calm and stuff."

She also said the woman was bleeding badly.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Sgt. Corey Schmidt confirms that the fire was purposely set. Schmidt added that the man has reportedly made threats to burn down the house in the past.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down and the situation mostly under control shortly after 7 a.m.

