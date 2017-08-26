Donaldson hits 2-run homer, Blue Jays hold off Twins 10-9

Aug 26, 2017; Toronto, Ontario; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) celebrates scoring a run with Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales (8) in the eighth inning during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre. (Photo: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

TORONTO (AP) - Josh Donaldson had three hits, including a two-run home run, Kendrys Morales added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays held off a late rally by Minnesota to beat the Twins 10-9 Saturday.



Max Kepler hit a grand slam and Eduardo Escobar had a two-run shot for the Twins, who entered with a half-game lead over Seattle for the second AL wild card.



Donaldson keyed a six-run fifth inning with his 23rd homer as the Blue Jays opened an 8-2 lead.



After Kepler cut it to 8-7 with a grand slam off Ryan Tepera in the eighth, Donaldson's RBI double off John Curtiss in the bottom half gave Toronto a two-run cushion. Donaldson later scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-7.



Marco Estrada (6-8) allowed three runs in six innings to win for just the second time in 16 starts since May 27.



Gee (1-1) took the loss in his second start with the Twins, allowing four runs and seven hits in four-plus innings.

