Downtown Mpls. Target approved to sell liquor

MINNEAPOLIS - The downtown Minneapolis Target store will soon be opening a liquor component.

In a unanimous decision by the Minneapolis City Council Friday, Target's request for an off sale liquor license at 900 Nicollet Mall was approved.

The application calls for a Target Wine & Spirits to be added to the existing store, but with its own separate entrance. Target officials say the store will be on the first level of the two-story location.

The effort is part of Target's ongoing effort to create a "one-stop shopping" experience for consumers.

Target released the following statement, after Friday morning's approval:

While relatively new to Minnesota, Target’s alcohol business is established and growing. We have sold alcohol in our stores since 1996, and currently have over 1,350 stores that sell alcohol in 38 states. Our selection includes well-known national brands, local favorites, and exclusive items like our award-winning and affordable Wine Cube. Currently, we have seven Target Wine & Spirits stores operating in Minnesota.

