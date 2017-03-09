Dozens of law changes on the move at MN Capitol

Minnesota State Capitol (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The rush is on at the Minnesota Legislature to get policy changes big and small in place.



Friday brings the first of several deadlines for the thousands of bills introduced at the Capitol this year to have a path to becoming law. And while some of the Republican-controlled Legislature's bills could take effect, others may be used as bargaining chips with Gov. Mark Dayton.



The deadline pressure comes just before the Legislature pivots to assemble a new budget.



Dayton already signed a bill lifting the state's 158-year-old ban on Sunday liquor sales. Lawmakers are still searching for a compromise to upgrade driver's licenses to meet new requirements for boarding domestic flights in 2018.



Bills requiring provisional balloting and reshaping oversight of the Minnesota Vikings' stadium are also on the move.

© 2017 Associated Press