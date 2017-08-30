Dozier, Twins ask fans to donate to Harvey efforts

Jun 28, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) tracks down a ground ball by Boston Red Sox third baseman Tzu-Wei Lin (73) during the ninth inning of Minnesota's 4-1 win at Fenway Park. (Photo: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota athletes are asking fans to help raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

In a joint effort with the Minnesota Twins, Brian Dozier tweeted a video on Wednesday, asking fans to help with their campaign to help those in Houston and the Texas gulf coast.

"It kills me to see everything that's going on in Houston with the hurricane," he says in a video posted to Twitter. "And it kills me even more knowing that I cannot be there physically to help."

The Twins set up an account on youcaring.com, where the donations will be sent to The American Red Cross for relief efforts.

"Anything, and I mean anything, helps," he says.

Dozier's teammate and Houston native, Tyler Duffey, also tweeted the link, asking for local support.

There's no donation too small! The numbers of those in need is only growing! Let's rally for Houston, my hometown! #twinsfortexas @Twins https://t.co/s7PwVmVP9r — Tyler Duffey (@TheDoof13) August 30, 2017

