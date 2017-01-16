Dr. King's legacy honored at Minneapolis MLK Breakfast

Settting up for the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Minneapolis. Credit: Ivory Hecker, KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been nearly 50 years since his death, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continues to inspire. Nearly 2,000 people celebrated his life and legacy at the 27th annual MLK Holiday Breakfast Monday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The keynote speaker for the sold out event was Myrlie Evers-Williams, wife of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers.

This year for the first time the event was held as a fundraiser for the Minneapolis Chapter of the United Negro College Fund.

"This year we wanted to take the opportunity--given the scale and scope of the breakfast now--to really benefit some important and needy kids in the Twin Cities community," said James Momon, vice chair of the Minneapolis MLK Holiday Breakfast. "And so...we're hoping to walk out of here with some really nice funds to give to students who need it in the form of scholarships."

Local choir Vocal Essence performed at the breakfast, which ran from 7 to 9 a.m.

