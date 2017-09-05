Dreamers react to Trump's announcement

The Trump administration's announcement about ending DACA prompted a march and protest in Minneapolis on Tuesday. (Photo: SKY 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - About 400 people gathered outside the Minnesota Republican headquarters to protest the Trump administration's decision to roll back the "Dreamers" program.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, protects immigrants who were illegally brought to the U.S. as children. It will expire in six months, unless Congress acts.

Several Dreamers were among the crowd protesting on Tuesday, including a 24-year-old woman who said she moved to Minnesota from Mexico as a child. Surrounded by supporters, she wept as she described the fear she now lives with following the announcement from the Trump administration.

The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) marched together with a broad coalition of immigrant rights organizations. They marched from the Republican headquarters to the Hennepin County Government Center downtown chanting, "No DACA, no fear."

One Dreamer, who asked we not use her name, says Minnesota is her home.

"I don't know anything else besides being in Minnesota," she said. "I've gone to school here, graduated from college and have a job where I work with families. It is really hard to know that I am still being called illegal. I am still being labeled because of where I come from. It's really hard to know that people here don't consider me American."

Meanwhile, Sen. Warren Limmer (R) said it's too early to tell how people will be impacted.

"I am waiting to see what Congress does," he said. "The rules are in place but we have a number of people that trigger the sympathetic response. Maybe Congress can come up with a compromise."

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement on DACA:

"The President's actions on DACA are reasonable, humane and ensure we are a nation of laws, not merely executive actions. The U.S. Constitution is clear on the subject. In Article 1, Section 8, Congress -- not the President or Judicial Branch -- is given the power to 'establish a uniform rule of naturalization.' President Obama's implementation of DACA was unconstitutional, and instead of putting an immediate end to the program, President Trump rightly provided Congress the time to fashion a legislative solution to the issue. Unlike President Obama, President Trump is following the rule of law."

