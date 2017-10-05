Driver arrested in rollover death of teen

JaMason Moffett (Photo: Brien Lett)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Prosecutors and investigators are expected to decide Thursday whether charges will be filed against a 20-year-old man they believe was the driver in a rollover crash that claimed the life of a Shakopee High School student.

That young man was arrested in Las Vegas by U.S. Marshals on probable cause criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash, which took place in Jackson Township near the city of Shakopee September 14. He was booked into the Clarke County Detention Center and will be extradited to Minnesota.

Five young people were inside the car when it left a dirt road and rolled, killing 16 -year-old Shakopee High School JaMason Moffett and critically injuring two others. Initially a girl in the car told authorities that she was driving the vehicle, but later admitted the 20-year-old male was behind the wheel.

One teen is dead and two are critical after a rollover crash near Shakopee Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Shakopee Valley News - Amanda McKnight)

"Unfortunately, tragedy can strike at any time, with no warning," Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a released statement. "But I need to emphasize that there are often many factors within our own control that can help avoid incidents like this one. Parents, grandparents, any loving adult – please stress the need for caution and attentiveness when talking with our young people about operating a vehicle. Nothing is worth losing a life."

Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar is reviewing the case presented by investigators, and is expected to announce Thursday whether the 20-year-old will be charged. "We know that people have a lot of questions about this incident," Hocevar stated. "And many of these questions will be addressed in the charging documents, if and when they are filed. Until then, it wouldn't be appropriate for me to comment about this situation."

At this point it is unclear if the suspect fled Minnesota to escape potential prosecution.

