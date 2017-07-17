KARE
Driver blames Tesla's autopilot feature for crash into marsh

Associated Press , KARE 9:51 AM. CDT July 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - A suburban Twin Cities man is blaming the autopilot feature of his luxury electric car for a crash that sent him and four passengers into a central Minnesota marsh.

David Clark, of Eden Prairie, says he was driving his Tesla near Willmar Saturday when the car suddenly accelerated and overturned in the marsh.

The Star Tribune reports Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies arrived to find the Tesla on its roof. Clark and the four passengers suffered minor injuries.

Federal investigators reviewed a May 2016 crash near Gainesville, Florida, in which a Tesla driver using the autopilot feature was killed in a collision with a semi. Investigators concluded there was no safety defect involved in the crash.

