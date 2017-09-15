Driver going 100 mph fled police with 1-year-old in car

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn - Deputies were led on a several mile chase through Blue Earth and Waseca counties late Friday night.

The chase started around 11:00 p.m. on Waseca County Road 2 when a Janesville police officer clocked a 2010 Mercury Milan driving at a speed of 112 mph.

Police chased the 21-year-old male driver into Blue Earth County, near the city of St. Clair. Deputies again clocked the driver going well over 100 mph.



After a lengthy chase, deputies were able to force the driver into a ditch near the corner of Blue Earth County Road 8 and County Road 90.

The driver was arrested without incident however, deputies quickly realized he wasn't the only person in the car.

A year and a half year old child was found in the back seat of the car, safely buckled into a car seat.



Deputies say the child sustained no injuries during the chase but was checked out paramedics just to be safe.

Both the suspect's vehicle and a Waseca County Sheriff's patrol car sustained minor damage during the chase.

The driver is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail.

