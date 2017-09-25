Driver hits, kills bear in northwest metro

According to a Facebook post, the bear was two or three years old and approximately 200 pounds. (Photo: Corcoran Police Dept./Facebook)

CORCORAN, Minn. - A Twin Cities driver hit something black and white this past weekend.

Nope, it wasn't a skunk.

Think bigger. Much bigger.

Police in Corcoran were called to the intersection of Maple Hill Road and County Road 10 Sunday morning. That's where an officer found a dead male black bear which appeared to have been hit by a car sometime overnight.

According to a Facebook post, the bear was two or three years old and approximately 200 pounds.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene. The bear’s hide will be used for educational purposes for the Corcoran Police Department's Firearms Safety Program.

Police say bear sightings are uncommon in Corcoran, located just west of Maple Grove.

For more information on black bears in Minnesota, click here.

© 2017 KARE-TV