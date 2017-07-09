Dulono's Pizza closing its Uptown location

Dulono's Pizza announced Sunday that its original Uptown location is closing, effective immediately. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The original Dulono's Pizza location in Uptown has closed for good.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, the location on West Lake Street is closed effective July 9, with all dine-in and takeout services from that location to move to the full-service bar and restaurant at 118 North Fourth Street.

The Facebook post says Dulono's could not reach an agreement to either purchase the property or work out a new lease with the owners.

The Uptown location has been open for more than 60 years.

Dulono's says the Minneapolis delivery area remains the same, with the addition of some parts of northeast and southeast Minneapolis.

