Duluth PD creates tip line for missing elderly couple

The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 82-year-old Ronald Tarnowski and 78-year-old Mary Tarnowski. (Photo: Duluth Police Dept.)

DULUTH, Minn. - The search continues for an elderly Duluth couple who have been missing for eight days.



Saturday morning, family members and authorities held a press conference, calling on members of the community to help find Ron and Mary Tarnowski.

The couple was last seen on surveillance video at a Country Corner store near Brookston, Minnesota, around 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

RELATED: Police seek help finding missing Duluth couple

Ron has early-stage dementia, and Mary has right-sided paralysis, making it difficult to speak.

Family members say the couple left home in a pewter-colored 2005 Chevy Tahoe 4-door SUV with Minnesota license plates, leaving behind their cell phones and medication.

Duluth police say Ron and Mary Tarnowski may be in a pewter 2005 Chevy Tahoe 4-door SUV with Minnesota license plates, similar to this one. (Photo: Courtesy MN BCA)

Despite the circumstances, family members have not lost hope.

Local authorities have set up an Emergency Command Center on Pike Lake, where multiple agencies can work together in one place.

Duluth police have established a tip line to call specifically for the Tarnowski case. If the public has any information on the couple's whereabouts, they are asked to call 1-877-888-3939.

Photo of Ronald Tarnowski. (Photo: Duluth Police Department)

© 2017 KARE-TV