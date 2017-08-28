Duluth teen dies after jump into rushing river

Those who knew him say Will Schlotec was a top notch Lacrosse player and a young man who didn't shy away from taking a dare. (Photo: KBJR)

DULUTH, MN - The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the 15-year-old boy pulled from "The Deeps" on Saturday has died.

The teen has been identified as Will J. Schlotec from Duluth.

According to officials, Schlotec sustained life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth. Those who knew him told St. Louis County Sheriff's investigators that the teen liked to be daring, and just jumped into the rushing waters of the Lester River. .

"The Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public of the dangerous water conditions this time of year. With the large amount of rain in the area, the waters, rivers are running fast.," warned a press release issued over the weekend. "All safety measures should be considered when in and around water."

Schlotec just finished his freshman year at Duluth East and coach Rick Heimbach said he was a standout player on the lacrosse team both on and off the field. He said Schlotec volunteered to help him coach a team of younger players in his spare time.

"You could just see the passion that he had for the kids and the love for them and the love for the game and that's pretty remarkable for a 15-year-old boy," Heimbach said.

Heimbach said his team and the Duluth community are working to make sure Schlotec will be remembered.

Duluth Fire Rescue Crews responded to a call around 5:30 Saturday evening to a report of a teen jumping in the water and not resurfacing. The 15-year-old male was reported to have jumped into the Lester River at the popular swimming spot known as "The Deep."

Fire officials say the teen, later identified as Schlotec, was pulled from the water two blocks downstream at 5:40 p.m. Rescuers started CPR immediately and Schlotec was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, where he later died.

Local safety officials say the river is running very fast and high after recent heavy rains, and warn that water conditions are dangerous.

