Eagan mother warns of 'pure evil' kidnapping scam

An Eagan mother was targeted by phone scammers claiming to have kidnapped her daughter. (Photo: KARE 11)

Within seconds of answering her phone, Lisa McCay thought her daughter's life was in jeopardy.

Lisa McCay thought her daughter Molly, who was out of town touring colleges, was in grave danger.

"She kept crying and crying and sobbing and she said, 'I can't go. I don't want to go,'" McCay said. "And then the man took the phone and he said, 'Yes, we have your daughter Molly and we'll put a bullet in her head if you don't follow my directions exactly.'"

The man told Lisa to drive to her bank, empty her account and wait for a meeting.

"He told me to stop crying because he said, 'If you walk into that bank if you look frazzled they are going to suspect something and we'll just drive away with your daughter and you'll never see her again,'" McCay said.

McCay was the latest victim in a kidnapping phone scam happening all over the country. Though the callers are from outside the country, McCay says the female sounded like her daughter Molly, who just happened to be out of town visiting colleges.

"I kept thinking, 'I hope this is a scam, but I'm not willing to risk it,'" McCay said.

Police tell KARE 11 that Lisa is the first known victim of the kidnapping scam in Eagan, but acknowledge that it is being reported in departments across the region and country.

"They want to know what bank you're with because they eventually want to eventually get you to take your funds and deposit it into an account of their choosing," said Aaron Machtemes with the Eagan Police Department.

Instead of driving to her bank, Lisa went to a friend's home, who helped her call her daughter, who was safe and unaware of anything going on.

"I have never been more terrified in my life ever," McCay said. "That was my worst nightmare."

Police tell us Lisa did the right thing by seeking help and reaching out to her daughter, instead of wiring money.

© 2017 KARE-TV