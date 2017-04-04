KARE
Eagan Police search for missing woman

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 9:12 PM. CDT April 04, 2017

EAGAN, Minn. - Eagan Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Police say 65-year-old Letebrhan Efriem was last seen walking away from Starbucks near Cliff/Rahncliff around 3:30 p.m.

Police say Efriem has dementia and would not know to seek assistance. They are concerned for her welfare.

Efriem is 5 feet 2 inches, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hijab, possibly yellow; a dress and shawl of unknown color; and flip flops. She speaks limited English.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5700 or 911.

