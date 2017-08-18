What time is the eclipse where I live?

Photo: Rob Stothard, Getty Images (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

You'll need perfect timing to catch the exact moment the moon blocks the sun in your city.

The total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 lasts less than a minute in some places, while a partial eclipse can be visible for an hour or more.

Everyone in the USA will be able to see at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting, but when is the best time to watch?

The short answer is that it depends on where you live.

Type your zip code here to find out when to head outside.

The celestial show will start will start in Oregon at 9:05 a.m. PT, reaching totality at 10:17 a.m. PT. The last glimpse of the moon's shadow will fade out near Charleston, S.C. at 4:10 p.m. ET.

The view will be the best for those lucky enough to be in the “path of totality” which crosses these 12 states: Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Here is a list of the best times to watch the total eclipse in your city:

© 2017 USATODAY.COM