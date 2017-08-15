Where to buy eclipse glasses

Astro-photographer Brian Valente sports filtered glasses for the summer eclipse. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY)

With just days to go before the solar eclipse across America on Monday, August 21, time is running out to secure the proper eye protection.

Only a select number of eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers have received the official verification and accreditation for international safety standards. Amazon recently recalled certain eclipse glasses that may not meet those standards.

Many retailers are offering official eclipse glasses for sale online and in stores, including several national retail chains. The American Astronomical Society has a list of official solar viewer brands, as well as stores and vendors. However, the AAS notes that many retailers may have already sold out.

If you can't find eclipse glasses, there are other ways to watch the eclipse safely. The Kitchen Pantry Scientist, Liz Heinecke, recently shared some of those ideas with KARE 11 Sunrise.



