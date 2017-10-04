Plane crashes in Eden Prairie parking lot

Plane crashes in Eden Prarie. (Photo: SKY 11)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Eden Prairie police and fire are responding to a report of a fatal plane crash in a church parking lot.

Authorities are investigating the small plane crash in the parking lot of Resurrection Life Church at Eden Prairie Road and Glory Lane, about three miles northwest of Flying Cloud Airport.

Police on the scene tell KARE 11's Zach Lashway that there are no survivors, but they are not reporting how many people were on the plane. They say the medical examiner is en route.

Eden Prairie police tweeted the report at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

EPPD and EPFD are responding to a report of a plane crash @ EP Rd. & Glory Ln. (just north of 212). Please avoid the area. — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) October 4, 2017

Police are asking people to avoid the area. No roads in the area appeared to be closed.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 has a crew on scene.

