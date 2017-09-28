Edina doctor returns from ravaged Puerto Rico

EDINA, Minn. ---- Dr. Miguel Fiol might be back at his home in Edina, but his heart is still in his native Puerto Rico.
The neurologist and University of Minnesota faculty member was vacationing in San Juan, where he has an apartment of his own. Even though he had the choice of flying back to the Twin Cities, he decided to ride out Hurricane Maria with family members so that he could be a part of the recovery efforts.
"It was like a bomb went off in Puerto Rico. That was my impression," said Dr. Fiol, describing the devastation.
Dr. Fiol volunteered at an emergency shelter in San Juan's convention center, which housed hundreds of evacuees.
