Edina mom competes on American Ninja Warrior

Sarah Schoback (Photo: NBC)

EDINA, Minn. - An Edina mother is competing to the be the next American Ninja Warrior.

Sarah Schoback, 32, will participate in the final round in Kansas City tonight. Schoback, known as the "Ninja of the North," trains with fellow Minnesotan and American Ninja Warrior contestant, Sara Heesen.

Schoback is a mother of two children (ages 3 and 4) and is in the process of adopting a teen out of foster care.

Watch NBC's American Ninja Warrior on KARE 11 following President Trump's Address to the Nation at 8 p.m.

© 2017 KARE-TV