Edina set to vote on raising tobacco age to 21

EDINA, Minn. - Edina could become the first city in Minnesota to raise the minimum tobacco-buying age to 21.

A city council meeting was underway Tuesday night, where members were set to vote on the change.

It was a packed crowd, so much so they had overflow seating outside the room. The decision would make Edina the first city in Minnesota to ban the sale of tobacco to people under 21.

Supporters who wore shirts in support of the change referenced the success of other communities to lower tobacco use among young people. Specifically, they talked about a town in Massachusetts that increased the age of tobacco sales to 21 despite surrounding cities not following suit.

But businesses that sell tobacco argue their business will suffer, despite only 3 percent of tobacco sales going to people under 21.

