Edina teacher under child porn investigation

Edina High School (Photo: KARE 11)

EDINA, Minn. - An Edina High School teacher and coach is under a child pornography investigation, according to a court document obtained by KARE 11.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the district says it learned a search warrant had been filed for the teacher and that a criminal investigation is underway.

The search warrant application was filed Tuesday morning by a Predatory Crimes investigator with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The warrant was served at Edina High School on the afternoon of Sept. 28. Investigators there confiscated the teacher's school-issued laptop.

According to the document, the teacher's home was also searched on the morning of Sept. 28. There, the investigator spoke with the teacher. The teacher, according to the court document, admitted to possessing and distributing child porn images and videos through multiple chat platforms for several years. The teacher also admitted to, according to the document, having an attraction to minor females and sought like-minded people to chat about it multiple times a day. The teacher, according to the search warrant, said he "tried" or "tries" not to use his school laptop for chatting about child pornography.

The district has placed the teacher on administrative leave pending the outcome of its investigation and he is barred from attending any school functions, according to the school.

"We understand that any such news about a school district employee is unsettling. We take all allegations against our staff seriously and remain committed to providing safe, enriching learning environment for all students," the district said in a statement.

KARE 11 is not identifying the teacher at this time as he has not yet been charged with a crime.

© 2017 KARE-TV